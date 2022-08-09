WALLOWA — Northeast Oregon lost a youth leader of vision, who could see in young people what they could not see in themselves.
Robin Wortman, of Wallowa, a former 4-H leader and a former director of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, of natural causes at hospital in White Salmon, Washington, at the age of 59.
“Robin pushed people in the right direction. She was able to get kids to see their potential, to get them to realize they had abilities they did not know they had," said DeAnne Mansveld, a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition’s executive committee.
Wortman directed the Union County Safe Communities Coalition from 2011 through October 2019. As its director, she helped the organization implement a number of community events, such as October’s Red Ribbon month and an annual multimedia conference for seventh graders to teach them about online safety and the dangers of substance abuse. She was also a member of the UCSCC’s Youth Council and worked with various community organizations including police, Grande Ronde Hospital, school districts and fire departments to put on events.
The youth council, composed of teenagers from school districts throughout Union County, works directly with middle and high school students to create messaging that peers will respond to.
Wortman worked closely with programs like “Reward and Remind,’’ where under-age high school students would go into convenience stores and attempt to purchase tobacco. If the clerk did not ask for identification, their store would be sent a letter from the Youth Coalition reminding it that it is illegal to sell tobacco in Oregon to anyone under 18. Stores where identification was requested were sent letters commending them for adhering to the state law.
The program was popular with program students.
“The kids loved it," said Sheryln Roberts, a member of UCSCC’s executive committee.
Roberts credits Wortman with doing an excellent job of making the members of the youth council understand that they did not have to be involved in drugs and alcohol to have a good time, a message the students conveyed to peers when they conducted anti-substance abuse projects at Union County schools.
Wortman did an excellent job putting students in leadership positions for Youth Coalition projects, placements that brought out the best in them, Roberts said.
“This built kids up, boosting their self esteem," she said.
Roberts said it was easy for Wortman to make connections with young people.
“Robin enjoyed kids and made it fun for them," she said.
Wortman found herself in the role of an educator for not only young people but also parents while serving as the Union County Safe Communities Coalition’s coordinator. Roberts noted that when she was hired it was legal in Oregon for parents to provide alcohol to their children in their homes.
To counteract this, Wortman helped the UCSCC conduct information campaigns to inform parents about how alcohol can affect brain development in children and teenagers. Speakers about youth drinking were brought in and information about its detrimental impact was provided throughout the community.
Wortman was able to tackle many responsibilities and projects at once because of her meticulous attention to planning.
“She was so organized. She always had every detail covered no matter what. She had every bullet point written down — even the most minute detail," said Billie-Jo Nickens, a member of the executive committee of the UCSCC.
Wortman was also known for working long hours. She attended all of the events and activities run by the UCSCC, including its 12-hour Drug Free Relay at the La Grande High School track, an event that evolved into an annual run at the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
“She was not an 8 to 5 employee, she attended all of the extra activities," said Tracy Christopher, a member of UCSCC’s executive committee.
Wortman would not even let health issues sideline her. Mansveld noted that in 2016, the UCSCC leader broke her ankle shortly before a work-related trip to Washington, D.C.
“She was such a trooper that she managed to make the trip to D.C. and attended the related meetings in December with a cast and crutches. She was very determined to follow through on any commitment she made," Mansveld said.
Members of Wortman’s family were a common sight at the events she helped put on, often assisting her.
“She always included her family in her work," Nickens said. “She was a huge advocate for the family."
Wortman was the guiding light of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition but she never referred to herself at its leader and did not like being referred to as such. This reflected her deep collaborative spirit.
“She excelled at making everyone feel that they were part of a group and a team," Nickens said. “She would never say it was my project. She was community minded that way."
Not surprisingly, Wortman was not one to seek the spotlight — she felt strongly about others getting credit for their contributions, Nickens said.
Sometimes this meant Wortman’s contributions were sometimes overlooked.
“There were many times that she should have been in the limelight, but she stepped back when she really should have gotten the recognition," Nickens said.
Wortman dodged the spotlight even though she was good at articulating UCSCC’s mission.
“She was a great communicator, she drew people into the coalition," Christopher said. “She was definitely amazing and definitely an inspiration."
A celebration of life ceremony for Wortman will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Wallowa at its senior center.
