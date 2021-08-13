COVE — A lost hiker in the Moss Springs area was rescued by Union County Search and Rescue this past Sunday, Aug. 8.
Union County Search and Rescue partnered with the Oregon Department of Forestry to use a fire recon aircraft in the search for the missing individual. Search and Rescue volunteer Willy Crippen began the pursuit and aided the search teams in locating the hiker. Butler Aircraft, a company that contracts with ODF and other government agencies, operated the flight.
According to Union County Search and Rescue member Fred Hawkins, the lost hiker was able to hike high enough to get cell service and alert friends that she needed assistance. The two friends were unable to find the hiker, so Search and Rescue teams were contacted.
The individual was found in the Moss Springs area, a campground and set of trails within the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest located just above Cove. Hawkins reported that the individual got lost on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. and was eventually found at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The hiker had camping gear with her, which she used to provide shelter through the night.
ODF heard the information regarding the missing person and offered their assistance before heading back to work on fire recon. Seven crew members and two civilians combined efforts to find the hiker.
According to Union County Search and Rescue, the hiker was able to make her way to the rescue teams before any harm occurred.
