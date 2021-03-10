LOSTINE — The city of Lostine signed the final contract for a new post office and plans are underway to move from Highway 82 across from city hall, the city’s recorder, Toni Clary, said in an email Thursday, March 4.
The city council met the previous evening to finalize the contract.
Mayor Dusty Tippett said Monday, March 8, the final aspect of the contract was negotiating the rates for the electrical power. He said that was completed March 4 and a Pacific Power and Light power pole now can be installed. He said no water or septic utilities will be needed for the 70-by-50-foot modular building that will be on the southeastern corner of Neal Park behind city hall and on Elizabeth Street. Tippett said the groundbreaking for the building should be in April.
“I wouldn’t expect it’ll take super long,” the mayor said of anticipated construction time.
The lease for the post office expires in August. The facility is in a portion of a home, and the homeowners declined to renew the lease because they wish to regain use of that portion of their building.
The city is renting space to the U.S. Postal Service for five years, with renewable options after that. Construction will be required to leave a large tree in the park untouched, Tippett said. The city will be responsible for snow removal in the parking area.
“Any money that comes in we’ll try to use for park improvement,” he said. “We’re hopeful it will increase usage of the park — people can come and get their mail while their kids play on the swings and stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.