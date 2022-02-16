ENTERPRISE — A Lostine woman accused of multiple charges of criminal mistreatment and identity theft involving her father was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Wallowa County Circuit Court in Enterprise on four of the 28 counts in the original indictment.
Betsy Jo Ann Lathrop, 55, was accused of 20 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in the first degree, a Class C felony, alleged to have taken place between Nov. 21, 2014, and July 8, 2016, in violation of her legal duty to provide care for an elderly person, her father, Robert “Wayne” Lathrop, according to court records. The elder Lathrop died in December 2018. Betsy Lathrop was not his legal guardian, but she did have power of attorney for him, her attorney said.
The jury trial was before Senior Judge John Collins out of Yamhill County. He will preside over sentencing at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 in Enterprise.
La Grande attorney Jim Schaeffer, who was appointed by the court as Lathrop’s public defender, said on Feb. 14 he expects she will appeal the convictions and any sentence as well.
“That would be on the basis of the sufficiency of the evidence,” Schaeffer said, though that would be for her appellate attorney to determine.
According to court records, the specifics of the 20 counts include payment of Wayne Lathrop’s bar tab, the purchase and installation of new flooring in Betsy Lathrop’s home in Lostine, the purchase of a Lexus, the purchase of a pickup for Betsy Lathrop’s daughter and cash withdrawn and/or checks to Betsy Lathrop.
Lathrop also was accused of eight counts of identity theft — also a Class C felony — on various dates between October and December 2016 when she allegedly wrote checks using her father’s identification, according to court records. She was acquitted on the identity theft charges.
Lathrop was convicted of the counts that accused her of purchasing and having installed new flooring and a washer and dryer at her Lostine home. She also was convicted of using her father’s money to pay for expenses at her home and of withdrawing cash or writing checks on the elder Lathrop’s bank account for her own use.
Class C felonies can be punished with up to five years in prison, Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said in September 2020. However, she said then, defendants rarely get the maximum sentence for a variety of reasons. Christian Stringer, an elder abuse resource prosecutor who assisted as prosecuting attorney, said Feb. 14 that sentences on felony convictions are subject to the Oregon Sentencing Guideline Grid, which can make them even more complicated.
Kristina Edmunson, of the state Department of Justice, agreed on the use of the grid, saying it’s unlikely Lathrop will get the maximum.
It “will likely be a probationary sentence with some local jail time possible,” Edmunson said in a Feb. 14 email.
She said the court also may order restitution. Schaeffer said Lathrop may appeal any court-ordered restitution, but that wouldn’t be decided until the sentence is handed down.
“The issue of restitution will likely be a contested issue,” he said.
The lead prosecutor was Colin Benson, a senior assistant state attorney general. Lathrop’s defense counsel was Jim Schaeffer, of La Grande. He was unavailable for comment Feb. 14 or to ask if Lathrop planned an appeal.
Frolander said Sept. 21, 2020, that her office referred the case to Victoria Roe, a senior assistant attorney general and elder abuse resource prosecutor with the Oregon Department of Justice. Frolander said the referral was because that is often the case in complex legal matters that require extensive investigations that local law enforcement has neither the time or expertise to handle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.