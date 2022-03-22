LA GRANDE — Officials at Eastern Oregon University are satisfied with recent stagnant COVID-19 numbers, which reflect a country-wide drop in cases.
The university has not recorded a single COVID-19 case since Friday, Feb. 25. Eastern has tallied 295 total COVID-19 cases this academic year, 157 of which are from off-campus students. The recent drop in cases mirrors Union County’s recent trends, with the county recording single digit or no cases every day since Feb. 23.
“I’m happy where we’re at, but we’re always paying attention,” said Lacy Karpilo, vice president of student affairs. “While we have lowered some of the restrictions, we’re still looking in the future as to what could be on the horizon.”
The university dropped its mask mandate on March 12, following steady numbers throughout the winter. After Eastern recorded 193 cases in January alone, there have been just 21 cases in February and March.
Likewise in Union County, the total case count per 100,000 has dropped to 26.1 as of March 12. That mark ranks Union County as the fourth lowest out of 35 counties, with Wheeler County not included in the graphic due to population size.
Karpilo noted that the university is seeing a number of students with typical winter illnesses such as the flu, but that self-reporting symptoms is still a priority on campus. In the case of reported symptoms, Eastern is continuing to test for COVID-19.
Following the dropped mask mandate, Karpilo stated that there will not be any major shift in the number of events on campus — for sports or other gatherings, the only difference will be the dropped mask requirement. The university is still supplying N95 masks at the front of most buildings for those looking to be cautious.
The dropped mask mandate will see a significant shift in on-campus living situations, with students no longer required to wear masks in hallways and common areas in dorms. Karpilo noted that the university is seeing an uptick in students utilizing common spaces in living areas.
“I think students did a good job of building community while they’re wearing masks, but we know as humans that seeing faces and things like that is preferred,” she said. “I’m really excited for students to have the opportunity to be in those common areas and being able to see people’s faces and engage in that way.”
With spring break here this week, Eastern is remaining cautious as many students and faculty travel during the break. According to Karpilo, the university has bi-weekly testing clinics scheduled for the first two weeks after spring break — the clinics will primarily focus on anyone with symptoms or those who were around a positive case.
Karpilo noted that Eastern Oregon University is continuing to consult with local health authorities in looking to prevent future outbreaks or spikes in COVID-19. The university remains stocked with enough rapid test kits to administer to students in the case of an uptick.
“We’re in a good spot,” Karpilo said. “We try to stay prepared to test the whole student population if we have to, which we can.”
As COVID-19 numbers remain low in Union County and at EOU, officials are continually monitoring trends in order to keep cases at a minimum.
“We’re going to respond to our experts and local health authorities to make sure we’re doing what we need to be for our students and community,” Karpilo said.
