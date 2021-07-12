MINAM — Streamflow in Wallowa County’s rivers is running well below normal for this time of year.
It’s not, however, at historically low levels.
Data from the US. Geological Survey taken at two locations in Wallowa County — on the east fork of the Wallowa River close to Joseph and on the Minam River near Minam — shows the rivers are flowing at about two-thirds of their normal rate to as low as 30% of average.
The conditions on the Wallowa, while concerning, are not terribly bleak. Data taken at 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 9, showed the river’s flow at 28.6 cubic feet per second. The average on that day, taken from 47 years worth of data from the USGS, shows the flow is typically at about 44 cfs, putting the 2021 numbers at about 65% of average. A year ago at this time, it was flowing at around 55 to 60 cfs.
It is, however, still well above the lowest flow for the river on the day, which was just 6.5 cfs in 1977.
The flows historically decrease over the course of the summer, so the numbers reaching under 30 cfs is not a surprise. However, it typically doesn’t reach that point until around July 18-19. By the end of July, streamflow historically is under 20 cfs, though last year it was at about 25 cfs on July 31.
The picture is a lot worse on the Minam River.
Flow rates at noon Friday, July 9, were at just 232 cfs, not quite 30% of the daily average, which based on data from the last 56 years is 799 cfs. And while not quite to the record low flow of the day, it’s much closer to the low mark of 145 cfs recorded in 1977.
It’s also what the river’s level typically is at toward the end of July.
At midday a year ago on July 9, the Minam was at about 900 cfs.
The river historically sees a major drop in flow during the month of July. On average, it runs at about 1,100 cfs at the beginning of July, and decreases to an average of 232 by July 31, putting its current level about three weeks ahead of schedule.
On average, the river’s flow typically peaks in early June between about 1,850-1,890 cfs, and earlier this year was actually running above that mark. Around June 5, recorded streamflow briefly reached above 3,000 cfs.
Even just four weeks ago, the river was running above average, touching close to 2,000 in mid-June.
It has been on a steady decline since.
The water temperature in both rivers is higher, as well. In the Minam at the USGS datasite, the temperature has been ranging between about 58 to 74 degrees in early July, well above the 47 to 58 degree range it was at this time a year ago.
In the Wallowa, the range in the first nine day of July this year has been between 48 to 59 degrees. A year ago, it ran between 41 to 53 degrees.
