LA GRANDE — The construction of a proposed $23.7 million, 104-unit housing complex for low-income residents could begin in east La Grande in the spring.
A plan for the building of the complex, which would be named Timber Ridge Apartments, is set to be submitted to the city of La Grande Planning Department for approval in one to two weeks, said Dale Inslee, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, which will own the apartments.
Should the planning department grant approval and issue building permits, construction could start as early as April 2021 and be completed a year later, according to Daniel Steffey of Community Development Partners, a Portland firm that would be the developer of Timber Ridge Apartments.
The Northeast Oregon Housing Authority apartment complex would be on 4.79 acres on East Q Avenue between 26th and 27th streets. The project’s general contractor would be CB Construction of La Grande and its architect would be Ink: Built Design of Portland, Steffey said.
The Timber Ridge complex would have 36 one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom, 32 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom apartments. It also would have a large community building.
The plans call for all of the buildings to have solar panels that would generate much of the electricity for their apartments, Steffey said.
The complex would be similar to the Blue Springs Crossing Apartments in Island City on Walton Road, which also provides low-income housing. Completed in 2015, Blue Springs Crossing has 38 units. Community Development Partners developed the property, and Northeast Oregon Housing Authority is the owner.
“Timber Ridge would be very similar to Blue Springs Crossing,” Steffey said, “only it would be much larger.”
Blue Springs Crossing has proven to be enormously popular, he said, adding that it has an extensive waiting list.
“The success of Blue Springs Crossing has given rise to this project,” Steffey said.
He said the larger Timber Ridge complex would have room for additional features, including a community garden and half of a basketball court.
A portion of funding for the construction of Timber Ridge Apartments would come from the state’s Low Income Fast Track program, also known as LIFT. The Legislature approved this program the program about two years ago, and it is providing funding for affordable housing projects throughout Oregon.
