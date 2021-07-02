LA GRANDE — Driving down Morgan Lake Road will be much safer several years from now.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, June 30, to approve a $1.2 million cooperative funding agreement that will fund the installation of a new guardrail almost a mile long from Skyline Lane to Marvin Road on Morgan Lake Road. The guardrail will replace an old one on the south side of Morgan Lake Road, the one drivers moving downhill travel alongside.
A portion of the funding will also pay for road grading work over the same stretch of road.
About 92% of the project will be paid for through the state’s All Roads Transportation Safety Program with Union County picking up the tab for the remainder of the project. The All Roads Transportation Safety Program addresses safety for all public roads in the state. It is funded by the federal government.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will administer the work, which will likely start in 2023, according to Doug Wright, Union County’s public works director.
Wright said Union County was awarded the grant primarily because of the relatively high number of crashes on the 1-mile stretch of Morgan Lake roadway. The safety record of stretches of roads plays a role in determining who qualifies for All Roads Transportation Safety Program grants.
Wright said that once the guardrail is installed, Union County will maintain it.
Other business
During the June 30 meeting, the board of commissioners also voted to ratify a new three-year contract for Union County’s public works employees. The contract, negotiated by the public works employee’s union and Union County, calls for the wages of employees to be increased by $1.25 per hour starting July 1 and $1 an hour beginning July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.
Terms of the agreement call for the county’s contributions to health insurance for employees to remain at $1,208 per month for the remainder of 2021 and to be boosted by up to $75 a month each of the following two years of the contract.
Union County has 19 public works employees.
The Union County Commission, in another acton item, voted to adopt a total 2021-22 budget of $50.5 million, one which does not call for personnel cuts or program reductions and adds four corrections officers and one reentry officer.
The $50.5 million spending plan is about $1 million less than the current 2020-21 budget. Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess said one reason for the budget decrease is many grant-funded projects, including a major one at La Grande/Union County Airport, were completed in the past fiscal year.
The spending plan was recommended for adoption in May by Union County’s budget committee.
On the animal control front, the board of commissioners voted to adopt a new animal control ordinance, which is an updated version of the current one. One of the biggest changes in the ordinance is a new limit on the number of cats Union County residents can own. The ordinance restricts ownership to 10 cats that are at least 4 months old. The ordinance took effect immediately after being adopted.
