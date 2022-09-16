The Putnam Building, renovated by Dale and Ginny Mammen, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, is home to the Liberty Cafe downstairs and apartments and offices upstairs. The Mammens purchased the 1911 building in 2017.
LA GRANDE — Four years of hard work have paid off in a big way for a pair of La Grande residents.
The husband and wife team of Dale and Ginny Mammen received a 2022 DuMoro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation for their renovation of the Putnam Building, 1012 Adams Ave., La Grande, next to the Liberty Theatre.
“This is very, very exciting,” Dale Mammen said.
The DuMoro Award is for Oregon projects only. The Mammens are among 11 in the state to receive the award and the only winners from Eastern Oregon.
The Mammens said the honor is a team award, and that the many people who helped, including the restoration project’s general contractor, Quiet Life Construction, owned by Dan Davenport, of Union, deserve a lot of credit.
The Putnam Building, built in 1911, was purchased by the Mammens in 2017. The Mammens assumed ownership of a building that was in a dilapidated state.
“The roof was leaking and the second floor ceiling was falling down,” Dale Mammen said, adding he didn’t think any maintenance or improvements had been done in the building since the 1980s.
This did not deter the Mammens from restoring the building to its original look. The effort started with removing the false ceilings from the second floor, a process that revealed that much of the original ceiling was still present.
It was a ceiling made of unusually shaped pieces of tin in a four-inch pattern. The Mammens then found a company in Houston, Texas, that made similarly shaped pieces of tin. Once purchased the Mammens were then able to restore the Putnam building’s second floor, 16-foot ceiling to its original look.
The building now has apartments and offices on the second floor and a small apartment on the mezzanine.
Remodeling work was also done to accommodate a first-floor bakery, which opened in late 2020 and operates as the Liberty Cafe.
The Mammens’ exterior renovations to the building included painting and also restoring its upper brickwork.
The Putnam Building, like the Liberty Theatre, is on the National Register of Historic Places. This means any renovations have to conform to National Parks Service standards, Dale Mammen said.
The renovation of the building has been funded with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Main Street Project and $65,000 from the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency.
This is the second DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation the Mammens have received. The couple received their first in 2018 for their restoration of the Berry Building, at 1210 Adams Ave. The building, owned by the Mammens, is now home to the Community Merchants store and four apartments.
