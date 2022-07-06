LA GRANDE — A man who allegedly held a woman against her will on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue was arrested on multiple charges by the La Grande Police Department.
Justin Ransford, 21, unknown address, was arrested Saturday, July 2, and charged with coercion, harassment, resisting arrest, stalking and second-degree disorderly conduct at about 11:15 p.m. When police officers arrived at the scene, Ransford was involved in an argument with a group of men who were upset because Ransford was harassing a woman.
After law enforcement officers arrived, Ransford grabbed the woman and held her against her will in an attempt to prevent law enforcement officers from arresting and handcuffing him, according to La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays. Law enforcement officers then used mild force to separate Ransford from the woman before taking him into custody.
Ransford suffered minor injuries in the incident. The La Grande Police were assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police. Hays said Ransford did not have a weapon.
Hays said that Ransford has been arrested multiple times by La Grande law enforcement officers on charges including disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and escape since September 2021. Hays said he believes most of the charges are related to mental health issues and drug dependancy.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.