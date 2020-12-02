LA GRANDE — A Sheridan man is going to prison for more than eight years for sexually molesting a helpless woman in April 2020 in Union County.
Evan Allen Mock, 25, has been in the Union County Correctional Facility in La Grande since Aug. 7 on numerous charges, including sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and invasion of personal privacy, all in the first degree. State court records show Mock took a plea deal Monday, Nov. 30, and admitted guilt to the charges of unlawful sexual penetration and invasion of personal privacy. In exchange for the pleas, the state dismissed charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
Circuit Judge Lung Shu Hung Malheur County presided over Mock's case because Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel continues to file motions to local Circuit Judge Thomas Powers. Court records show Hung sentenced Mock on Tuesday to eight years, four months in state prison on the two charges along with more than 12.5 years of post-prison supervision.
According to an Aug. 10 probable cause statement for arrest, Mock on April 28 used the woman's phone to record videos of himself groping her, showing her naked and performing oral sex on her while she was sleeping. After more than 17 minutes, according to the statement, the videos show the woman trying to escape Mock's grip, but she was unable to.
Mock's next destination is the Oregon Department of Correction's inmate intake center at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.