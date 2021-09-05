STARKEY — A 20-year-old man was injured Saturday, Sept. 4, when he fell from a tree in the greater Starkey area.
The man, who is believed to have been in a tree stand while bow hunting, fell around 2:30 p.m. His partner then made a phone call for help. The individual later met an ambulance crew from the La Grande Fire Department along Highway 244 and led it to the victim, about a mile from the highway on Forest Service Road 5160, according to Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora. The victim was then driven via ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital.
Vora said an attempt was made to get a Life Flight helicopter to transport the patient to a medical center but the helicopter’s flight to the Starkey area was canceled because of poor visibility due to wildfire smoke.
Those who responded to the accident in addition to the La Grande Fire Department and Life Flight, included the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Search and Rescue and the La Grande Rural Fire Department. In addition to Life Flight, Union County Search and Rescue and the La Grande Rural Fire Department were canceled while en route to the accident.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
