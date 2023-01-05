Oregon State Police Trooper Robert Routt responded to a crash that occurred in the westbound lanes on Interstate 84 near milepost 251 on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. In addition to OSP, the La Grande Fire Department, the La Grande Rural Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
LA GRANDE — A man was injured Thursday, Dec. 5, on Interstate 84 about 10 miles west of La Grande in a car versus semi-trailer accident.
The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. when a Dodge Charger driven by an adult male crashed into the back of flatbed trailer in a westbound lane. The Dodge Charger then bounced off the trailer into the roadway before spinning back into the lane of the crash and into a guardrail.
The driver of the Charger, who had no passengers, was injured in the crash and transported to Grande Ronde Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries. The man was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to the Oregon State Police.
The driver of semi-flatbed pickup was not injured in the crash and his vehicle sustained only minor damage.
The Dodge Charger, which had North Carolina license plates, though sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. It sustained much of its damage when it hit the guardrail, said Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Robert Routt. Safety mechanisms played an important role in preventing injuries from being more serious than they were.
“The seatbelts and airbags did their job," Routt said.
Routt said the crash would have been much worse if the driver of the Charger had collided with a higher flatbed trailer because his vehicle would likely have gone under it, likely causing more serious injuries.
Conditions of I-84 were not icy when the crash occurred.
In addition to the OSP, the La Grande Fire Department, the La Grande Rural Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.
