LA GRANDE — A man was injured Thursday, Dec. 5, on Interstate 84 about 10 miles west of La Grande in a car versus semi-trailer accident.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. when a Dodge Charger driven by an adult male crashed into the back of flatbed trailer in a westbound lane. The Dodge Charger then bounced off the trailer into the roadway before spinning back into the lane of the crash and into a guardrail. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.