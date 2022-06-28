LA GRANDE — Local elected leaders offered broad support for the Friday, June 24, decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow the states to regulate abortion.
The 6-3 ruling paves the way for each state to set its own abortion laws.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion.
Alito was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in reversing a case settled nearly 50 years ago.
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said the Supreme Court’s decision falls in line with his own personal beliefs.
“My position on abortion has never changed, and it has not with (the June 24) Supreme Court decision. My position is based on my Christian faith. I am pro-life. My position hinges on the answer, what is to me a simple question, when does human life begin?” he said.
Hansell said he believes life begins at conception.
“Then ending it is wrong. If anyone can show me life does not begin at conception, I would be more than willing to reconsider my position. So far no one has.”
Allan Duffy, chairman of the Union County Republican Party, said he supports the Supreme Court decision.
“I am a pro-life Republican, and it sounds like a great decision made by the Supreme Court to leave things up to the individual states,” he said.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said she feels good about the decision because it puts the issue into the hands of individual states and their voters.
“It brought it from a federal decision to a state decision, which I’m fine with,” she said.
The commissioner said she prefers it when states are provided more freedom to make their own decisions.
“I’m always for more local control,” she said.
In a statement, the Union County Democratic Party said the decision leaves millions of American women without abortion as a viable alternative.
“The decision to have an abortion is one that should be made by the individual and the individual alone — not by judges, not by MAGA politicians and not by your ability to pay or the ZIP code you live in,” the Union County Democratic Party statement said.
The statement went on to say that everyone — members of Congress, medical professionals, advocates and voters — should stand up against this “nightmare vision” of people forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will.
“Let’s be clear on one thing — SCOTUS did not prevent abortions through their archaic ruling. They simply pushed America back into the dark ages of women’s rights,” the Democratic statement said.
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes said the decision changes the political dynamics of the abortion issue.
“It affects the people of our county but it is not a county-specific issue. It is a state and federal issue now,” he said.
Anderes said that the decision will not put the abortion issue to rest.
“I think there will be suits and countersuits for a long time,” he said.
The elimination of the constitutional right is a landmark decision but its impact in Oregon will be negligible as the right to terminate a pregnancy has been protected under the state constitution since 1983.
Oregon became the first state to codify abortion rights in law in 2017. The Reproductive Health Equity Act of 2017 requires insurance companies to cover abortion costs, among other things, and guarantees the state will cover costs for people on Medicaid or who are uninsured, including those without legal documentation to reside in the U.S. A federal law, the Hyde Amendment, prevents federal money from being used to pay for abortions.
