LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry launched a map on its website of the 30 Oregon cities that have planted peace trees — trees from seeds that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, 75 years ago today, Aug. 6. The link to the site is available at www.oregon.gov/ODF/ForestBenefits/Pages/Hiroshima-peace-trees.aspx.
La Grande and Elgin are the two eastern-most Oregon towns with peace trees. Bend, Redmond, Klamath Falls, Ashland, Medford, Creswell, Roseburg, Salem and Hillsboro are other cities that have had trees planted. In all, communities planted 45 trees from the ginkgo or Asian persimmon seedlings.
Hideko Tamura-Snider, Hiroshima survivor and co-founder of the Medford-based peace group One Sunny Day Initiatives, launched the tree-planting effort in Oregon. According to the forestry department’s press release, she convinced Oregon Community Trees Board member Michael Oxendine to obtain and grow seeds from Hiroshima.
Oxendine contacted Green Legacy Hiroshima, which collects the seeds from trees known to have survived the 1945 blast, stated the press release. The seeds arrived in 2017, and Oxendine germinated them and potted the seedlings. He also reached out to fellow OCT board members in late 2018 to find homes for the young trees.
La Grande has peace trees at Eastern Oregon University and Riverside Park, while Elgin’s tree is at the Elgin High School Memorial Garden, according to the weblink where the map is featured.
