Masks are going to be required back in the classroom this fall.
And, for now, during indoor athletic events at the high school level.
Just hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that students and staff would be required to wear masks indoors in K-12 schools this fall — a move made following national mask guidelines and made with Oregon seeing a spike in cases — Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber said indoor athletes would be held to the same standard.
Weber admitted, however, that the OSAA is needing more details.
"We're trying to get clarification on that, but that is our understanding — any activities, anything inside involving a K-12 school," he said. "We're waiting to see what the language says."
In the past, more specific guidance has come out from either the Oregon Department of Education or the Oregon Health Authority following an announcement.
"They (ODE) are working on the language with OHA," Weber said.
Weber said Thursday afternoon that as he currently understands the direction, the mask requirements — as it is for the classrooms — are in place regardless of an individual's vaccination status. Fans in the stands would likely also be required to wear masks.
The only sport currently impacted by the ruling is high school volleyball. Cross-county, football and soccer are the only other fall sports in Oregon. The modified winter sports season in 2021 involved a number of modifications that could likely still be in play during the fall. Athletes were required to wear masks during indoor sports and fans were allowed in attendance on a limited basis.
“We’re going to go along with whatever OSAA tells us to do,” La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said. “It’s what we have to do, so it’s not like we’re going to be against it.”
The announcement comes in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Oregon Health Authority reported over 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Union County’s COVID-19 numbers have jumped up to 13 cases per day in the last week and 21 new cases were reported on July 29.
Nearby counties are also seeing a spike — particularly Umatilla County, which on Thursday had 110 news cases, which was more than any county except for Jackson (111).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.