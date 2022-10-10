La Grande City Council

La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, second from left, sits in the middle of city councilors during the Urban Renewal Agency meeting following the regular council session at City Hall, La Grande on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Clements announced he was not running for re-election. Mathew Miles is running against current City Councilor Justin Rock. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — For the first time in eight years residents will not see Mayor Steve Clements' name on the ballot when they cast their votes on Nov. 8. Two new names will instead be printed under mayor — Mathew Miles and Justin Rock.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg

Clements announced in February 2022 that he was ready to move onto a new role and would not be running for re-election. Residents elected Clements as mayor in 2014 and he has served four consecutive terms. His current term officially ends at the first regular session of January 2023, when new councilors are sworn into office.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.