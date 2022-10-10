LA GRANDE — For the first time in eight years residents will not see Mayor Steve Clements' name on the ballot when they cast their votes on Nov. 8. Two new names will instead be printed under mayor — Mathew Miles and Justin Rock.
Clements announced in February 2022 that he was ready to move onto a new role and would not be running for re-election. Residents elected Clements as mayor in 2014 and he has served four consecutive terms. His current term officially ends at the first regular session of January 2023, when new councilors are sworn into office.
Miles and current City Councilor Rock are running to become mayor. The two candidates share a lot in common — both served in the military, are local small business owners and have a deep love of La Grande. Both Miles and Rock want to see the city and its residents flourish.
A new face — Mathew Miles
Miles is an Oregon native. He calls Baker his hometown and has been a long time resident of La Grande. Miles attended Eastern Oregon University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history education. He then went on to get his master’s degree in school administration from Eastern Washington University. Miles served in the U.S. Army and is an Iraq war veteran.
Miles returned to La Grande in 2000. He worked as a school administrator in both La Grande and Cove. Miles is now retired, but still owns and operates Buggy Bath Car Wash, La Grande.
“I’ve got a lot of leadership experience, not directly with city government, but through my work with school systems as a school administrator and also my military leadership experience,” Miles said.
In preparation for his mayoral run, Miles said that he spoke with people he knew and took to the streets to ask for feedback. He wanted to know what people love about La Grande and also what areas they think could stand to be improved.
Five common concerns emerged from these conversations, which Miles said are the areas he wants to focus on if elected. He would prioritize roads, small business, housing, homelessness and public safety. Miles also said that he understands that the budget directs the mayor and council's priorities on projects.
“The city council as a whole, there is a budget process. They can’t just willy nilly go around changing priorities. The budget outlines their priorities and how to make those things happen,” Miles said.
Miles strives to be a consensus builder. He said that his involvement in school boards and administration has given him a strong background when it comes to working with diverse groups on common goals and developing an action plan to get things done.
“Teamwork is something that is absolutely critical in every aspect of life. In an organization like a city council, everybody brings a different set of skills and experiences,” Miles said. “My intent as mayor is unity and respect.
Miles believes that another strength he brings to the table is being a new set of eyes and ears. He also sees the fact that he is retired as a bonus because it will allow him more time to focus on being mayor if he is elected.
“Here’s what I believe to be absolutely true. Every person who is running for this city council has honorable intentions, they want to serve because they believe they have something to give.”
A familiar face — Justin Rock
Rock was born and raised in La Grande. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to his hometown. For the last 21 years he has owned and operated Rock & Sons Tire and Auto Repair. Rock served two terms on the La Grande City Council and nine years on the city planning commission. He is also on the advisory board for the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
Rock believes his time as chairman of the planning commission would bring vital experience to the position.
“The mayor is the chairman of the council. He’s the one who runs the meetings. He’s the one who makes sure that everybody is getting their chance to speak,” Rock said. “I know what I need to do as mayor and that is listen to the citizens. The citizens are number one.”
One of Rock’s goals is to increase communication between the city council and the residents of La Grande. If elected, he would increase engagement with the community by attending more events and giving residents a chance to speak directly with the mayor.
“We are one of seven, but we’re out there and people see us and know us and they feel like they can talk to you, I think that communication is very key,” Rock said.
Rock recognizes that housing, infrastructure and roads are crucial issues for La Grande. The council has to prioritize critical items on the budget, such as funding the police department, fire department and public works. Rock said that he believes the council has done a good job with the budget in the past. They have managed to fund the departments critical to the city along with services residents like, such as the library, pool and parks.
“We need those as well. The kids need a place to go for education. They need the pool. The pool is amazing, the parks are amazing,” Rock said.
Another goal for Rock is investing in the youth. If elected mayor, Rock wants the city to partner with the school district to create after school events for kids in the new building.
“You want to love where you live, you really do, and there are things that we need to improve. We’re not perfect. I think that with the directors we have, and hopefully with the new council and the mayor — whoever it is — I hope that it keeps progressing for our community.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.