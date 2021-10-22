An aerial photo above the Mount Emily Recreation Area shows the sprawling vista visible from the Fox Hill Campground, just a short drive from La Grande. The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, to reduce the maximum length of camping at MERA from 14 to five nights in a 30-night period.
LA GRANDE — The maximum length of camping stays allowed at the Mount Emily Recreation Area near La Grande has been trimmed significantly.
The Union County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, Oct. 20, meeting voted 3-0 to adopt a MERA camping ordinance that cuts the amount of time people can camp at MERA from 14 to five nights in a 30-night period. The camping ordinance took effect immediately.
The vote followed a first reading of the ordinance on Oct. 6. Union County Parks Manager Sean Chambers told the board of commissioners the move was needed because people staying at a campsite for 14 days or longer often accumulate large amounts of trash. Chambers said the rubbish spreads throughout the campsite and is hard to manage.
Chambers noted that the majority of people camping at MERA stay for far less than two weeks.
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes said the new ordinance is “tailored for recreationists.’’ He said they are who MERA was created for, not individuals who essentially are campsite dwellers.
The board of commissioners, in another action item, also voted to accept a $32,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy a backup energy generator for the La Grande/Union County Airport. The generator will be used to power the airport’s fuel farm and offices when there is an outage.
said Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said adding the generator is “very important” because this will make it much easier for aircraft used by firefighters, Life Flight and others to operate during emergencies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.