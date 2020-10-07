SALEM — The Department of Administrative Services set the maximum rent increase at 9.2% for 2021, preventing landlords from increasing rent any higher than the percent allowed. In 2020 the maximum allowed was 9.9%.
Senate Bill 608, which the Legislature passed in 2019, requires the Department of Administrative Services to calculate and post the annual rent increase percentage allowed by statute for the following calendar year by Sept. 30. The total is calculated by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which takes 7% plus the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers to find the total.
Local property manager Ashley O'Toole said the John J. Howard & Associates' office will not change rent very much, as most increases to rental rates occur when tenants move in and out.
Mandy Kassien, office manager at Ranch-N-Home, said the practice of waiting to raise rent prices until people move in or out is the same for the company.
"However, because of the pandemic we aren't seeing as many people moving in or out, so we aren't seeing rental prices changing," Kassien said.
Century 21 Property Manager Rosa Goodman said the decision to increase rent and the amount to increase it is ultimately up to the property owner. If an owner isn't able to make ends meet or is below the rental market value they may decide to increase a tenants rent during the lease, Goodman said. But, she said, many also wait until someone moves out so there will not be a limit on how much a property owner can increase the rent.
"Right now, a lot of property owners are holding off on increasing though due to COVID," Goodman said. "Many owners would rather stay below market rent value than try find renters during COVID."
