SALEM — A pair of Wallowa County properties received grants from Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, according to a Friday, July 1, press release.
The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center received a grant of $10,000 for a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the former Maxville site. The Wallowa History Center received a $20,000 grant to repair the exterior of the ranger’s office at the historical Bear-Sleds Ranger Station in Wallowa.
In all, Oregon Heritage awarded 20 grants totaling $293,900 for historic properties and archaeology projects. Six of the grants were awarded in the Diamonds in the Rough category, which fund façade enhancements that restore the historic character of a property. The other 14 grants — including the two in Wallowa County — were in the Preserving Oregon category for properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for archaeology projects.
The grants are approved by the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, a nine-member group that reviews nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The members are professionally recognized in the fields of history, architecture, archaeology and other related disciplines.
