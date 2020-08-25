UNION COUNTY — Every city in Union County has at least three city council seats up for election in November, and every city except Summerville will be choosing a mayor.
Some cities announced who will be on the ballot, while others are waiting to see who files. Mayors hold their positions for two years, and council members serve a four-year term. If no one files for a position and there aren’t any write-in candidates, the remaining council will appoint people to the open seats.
Cove
The deadline to file in Cove was Aug. 21. The mayor’s position and three city council seats are up for election. No one filed for the city council seats, and two people filed to replace current mayor Delbert Little: Sherry Haeger and Nathiel “Nate” Conrad. Little is not seeking reelection.
Elgin
Mayor Allan Duffy said by the deadline at the end of July no one had filed to run against him or Councilors David Reed and Mary West. Councilor Kathy Warren holds the remaining seat up for election, but she not seeking another term. The council will appoint a successor in January if there are no write-in candidates.
Imbler
The deadline to file in Imbler is Tuesday, Aug. 25. Two people have filed for the mayor’s position: incumbent Rick Vicek and challenger Jason Berglund. Joan Harding and Robert Trotter both filed to retain their positions on the city council, and Barbara Johnson has filed to replace Daniel Daggett on the council. Daggett is not seeking reelection.
Island City
Island City recorder Karen Howton said the deadline for filing for the open mayor and city council positions was Friday, Aug. 21. As of Thursday, Aug. 20, one person has filed for mayor and one for Position 3 on the council. Howton could not provide any other details, stating Union County Clerk Robin Church has not confirmed the names of the candidates. Island City Mayor is Robb Rea is up for reelection as are Councilors Clint Williams, Russ Scott and Kevin Hampton.
La Grande
The city of La Grande participated in the May 19 primary election, and the filing deadline for the mayor and city council seats was March 10. Mayor Steve Clements will face Alex McHaddad in the November general election. Councilors Nicole Howard, Corrine Dutto and Mary Ann Miesner are running to retain their seats against challengers Denise Wheeler, David Glabe and Kristine Alf Rippee, respectively. Jim Whitbeck resigned from the council after the March deadline. The city set a new filing deadline of July 30 for Whitbeck’s position, and John Bozarth and David Moyal filed to run for his seat.
North Powder
The deadline to file for North Powder was Aug 11. Incumbent Mike Wisdom was the only person to file for mayor. On the city council, Vicki Townsend filed to fill Dennis Lefever’s position. Lefever is not seeking reelection. And incumbent Logan McCrae filed for reelection with no challengers. Councilor David Schwehr filed for reelection and will face Patricia Martin and Justin Wright.
Summerville
Summerville Mayor Sheri Rogers said she is accepting filings until Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the three open city council positions. Incumbents Jared Schwabauer and Simon Kinney are running for reelection. Councilor Celine Shaffer is stepping down, and her sister-in-law Sharra Shaffer is running for the seat on the council.
Union
The filing deadline in Union was Aug 10. Mayor Leonard Flint filed for reelection with no challengers. No one filed to challenge incumbent Councilors Susan Hawkins and John Farmer. Timothy Cox filed to fill Jay Blackburn’s position on the council. Blackburn is not running for reelection.
