LA GRANDE — Mayor Steve Clements wants to continue guiding La Grande as it takes on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.
This is one of the major reasons he is running for a fourth consecutive two-year term as mayor.
“I’m concerned and want to keep helping while we are still dealing with COVID-19,” Clements said.
The mayor said if businesses continue to struggle due to the pandemic, he wants to help the city continue to reach out to them.
Additional issues Clements wants to work on, if reelected, include addressing housing availability. The city is completing a study on this and is expected to present a report to the city council in the near future. Clements said he wants the city council to do what it can to address this issue based on the report’s findings. He said this could mean the city will need to make land code changes or work more closely with agencies like the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority.
Addressing the lack of downtown parking is another issue Clements would hope to help tackle in his fourth term. He said he wants to keep all options open, including those involving high tech. Clements noted there is a city in the eastern United States that created a Smartphone app to let people know where there are open parking spaces. The mayor said it is unlikely La Grande has the resources to do something similar, but he would like to have the city look at creative ideas when taking on the issue.
Clements is optimistic about the future of La Grande’s downtown in part because of the new businesses that are being established with the help of funding from the city’s Urban Renewal Agency. These include the Brickyard Lanes bowling center nearing completion and The Local Station, a revamped version of the old Texaco Station on Adams Avenue that will offer boutique ice cream, meeting spaces — including one that is glass enclosed — mercantile shops and more. The Local Station may open next summer.
The accomplishment he takes the greatest pride in is the establishment in 2019 of a quiet zone in La Grande that prohibits train operators from sounding horns through multiple crossings.
Clements said the zone has and will continue to give La Grande an economic boost. Downtown businesses are among the big beneficiaries. Clements said in the past, some guests in motels would cut their stays short due to loud train horn blasts in the middle of the night. The mayor noted that increased motel business means the city’s motel tax will generate more revenue.
Clements also said he anticipates the quiet zone will boost property values.
The zone went into effect only after safety signs and devices were installed at its five downtown railroad crossings, costing the city close to $100,000.
“My guess is that we will get much more back (in terms of economic benefit),” Clements said.
Clements, who is retired, is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and has lived in La Grande since 1990. He worked at Eastern Oregon University from late 1998 to June 2017 and was a member of its business faculty from September of 2008 through mid-2017. He previously served on the La Grande City Council from 1998 to 2010. He does not hesitate when asked why he is committed to public service.
“I’m inspired (to serve) because of a debt of gratitude to the La Grande community” Clements said, “which has given me so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.