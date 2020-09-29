Contested local races

Voters soon will decide several local races, including for mayor of La Grande, where Alex McHaddad, executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District, is challenging incumbent Steve Clements, a retired Eastern Oregon University business faculty member. Ballots for the 2020 election will be mailed Oct. 14 and must be returned by 8 p.m., Nov. 3. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 13.