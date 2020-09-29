LA GRANDE — Alex McHaddad wants to bridge divides, remove barriers and increase transparency to bring out the best in La Grande.
McHaddad is running again incumbent Steve Clements for mayor of La Grande. McHaddad said if he wins, he aims to get more community members involved in communicating with the city via an advisory capacity to achieve a portion of his goal.
The mayoral candidate said he would take steps such as creating a business advisory committee. The committee, which would consist of community members, would meet regularly to discuss ways businesses could be supported in La Grande. It would address matters such as regulations that make it difficult for businesses to operate. The group would make recommendations to the city council on what could be done.
“It would address regulatory burdens,” he said.
McHaddad also said he would try to boost La Grande’s economy by working to improve internet through getting better broadband service, which has greater bandwidth, into the community. This would help La Grande recruit more businesses and help the city draw more people here who could work remotely from home while far from the companies employing them.
On the law enforcement front McHaddad, the executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District, said he would strive to help community members become better acquainted with the members of the city’s police department who patrol their neighborhoods. Again, he would form a community advisory committee to address concerns people have about local law enforcement and would arrange for police officers to meet with community members.
“Every month there could be a coffee hour,” McHaddad suggested. “It would be a chance for the police and the community to introduce themselves.”
McHaddad said he wants people to get to know those patrolling their neighborhoods so they would be more comfortable approaching them if they need help or are concerned about something.
He also said as major he would push to get the city council to change its snow policy to require the public works department to promptly remove snow every time the depth on city roads reaches 2 inches. McHaddad said initially the standard would be 2 inches on arterial routes and 4 inches on the other La Grande streets. Eventually, he said, he would like to see a 2-inch standard for more roads in La Grande.
The city’s present snow removal policy requires snow to be moved when its depth is 6 inches.
McHaddad said he determined there was a need for the 2-inch standard about a year ago when he had a broken foot. He said he realized if he were in a winter car accident in town he might not be able to get out of his vehicle and get to safety because he couldn’t walk in 6 inches of snow with his broken foot.
He also said he wants to boost transparency by requiring the city to release the packets for council meetings at least one week before each meeting. He said this would help residents better develop ties with the city council.
“We would create a partnership,” he said.
McHaddad moved to La Grande six years ago from Southern California to attend Eastern Oregon University. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in public administration, politics and economics. He has served as executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District for the past three years. The district provides over-the-air television signals to Union and Baker county residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.