LA GRANDE — Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel has announced her intent to run for reelection on the 2022 May primary ballot.
“I have been honored to serve in this position since 2014 and look forward to the opportunity to continue the hard work of seeking justice for the citizens of Union County,” McDaniel said in a press release announcing her reelection campaign.
McDaniel, the first female district attorney in Union County, has served as the Union County District Attorney since 2014, replacing Tim Thompson. McDaniel was promoted from deputy district attorney, a role she had held since June 2010.
Prior to coming to Union County, McDaniel worked in the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office.
McDaniel serves on the Oregon District Attorneys Association Board of Directors and the Oregon Sexual Assault Task Force. She and her husband, Kyle, have lived in North Powder for more than 10 years where they are raising their two children.
Union County Clerk Robin Church said if there are three or more candidates on the ballot to run for district attorney and no one receives 51% of the vote in May, the top two finishers would advance to a runoff in the November 2022 election.
The Union County district attorney serves four-year terms.
Church said no one else has yet filed to oppose McDaniel as of Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline for the May primary is March 8, 2022, and Election Day is May 17, 2022.
