LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Translator District, which provides over-the-air television signals in Union and Baker counties, will not be losing its executive director. At least not for the time being.
Alex McHaddad, executive director of the district since July 2017, told the organization’s board at its Tuesday Feb. 9, meeting he will not be resigning.
He announced on Feb. 2 he intended to resign so he could pursue new career opportunities. McHaddad told The Observer, though, on Sunday, Feb. 7, that he would reconsider his decision to step down if the translator district board voted not to accept his resignation Tuesday.
The board voted 2-0 not to accept the resignation with two members abstaining. The board has five members, so passage requires at least three votes.
McHaddad said at the meeting that because the board did not accept his resignation, he will remain as the executive director.
"For the time being, I will rescind my decision," McHaddad said.
He said because the board is deadlocked on its decision over whether to accept his resignation, it would be best to maintain the status quo until the members reach a decision.
