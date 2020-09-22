LA GRANDE — Med Transport Inc., one of Eastern Oregon’s ambulance service providers, suspended its service Sept. 15 with Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, according to Chris Arvidson, owner-operator of Med Transport Inc.
“I’m tired and need help from the hospitals to better serve our community,” Arvidson said.
Arvidson said if the hospitals are willing to negotiate contracts with the company, he would be more than willing to reinstate its services.
“We understand the positive impact our service has on our community,” Arvidson said. “Unfortunately, we also understand that suspending our service will negatively impact many. It’s now up to the hospitals. Hopefully they will see the value in our service and proceed accordingly.”
Med Transport provides nonemergency transportation for patients from hospitals to facilities with higher levels of care in Union, Baker, Wallowa and Umatilla counties. It has been serving the area for the last five years.
“We help minimize 911 delays by not taking first response services out of the area for extended periods of time,” Arvidson said.
Mardi Ford, Grande Ronde Hospital’s director of communication, said the hospital will be OK with relying on its other transport services.
“We aware that Med Transport has decided to suspend their services,” Ford said. “In talking with other transport partners, however, we remain confident in their ability to support the needs of our community as they arise.”
Priscilla Lynn, president and chief nursing officer of St. Alphonsus, said the hospital will continue to work with community partners to provide quality care and service for patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.