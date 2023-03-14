Camp sparks interest
MedQuest Camp students prepare to carry a rescue litter Monday, July 15, 2019. The 2023 MedQuest is scheduled for June 18-23. 

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — High school students have a chance at a sneak peek into the medical field this summer.

The Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center’s week-long residential health career exploration camp, MedQuest, is open to students from all over Oregon who have a proven interest in pursuing a medical career. The camp includes job shadows, CPR certification, emergency response training, presentations from medical professionals, and skills lab activities at the OHSU School of Nursing facilities at Eastern Oregon University.

