LA GRANDE — High school students have a chance at a sneak peek into the medical field this summer.
The Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center’s week-long residential health career exploration camp, MedQuest, is open to students from all over Oregon who have a proven interest in pursuing a medical career. The camp includes job shadows, CPR certification, emergency response training, presentations from medical professionals, and skills lab activities at the OHSU School of Nursing facilities at Eastern Oregon University.
The camp is set for June 18-23. The cost of the camp is $400. Only 40 spots are available for the in-person MedQuest.
“There is no set deadline for applications, but applications will be available for at least a month prior to the events,” MedQuest Camp Director Hailey Hulse said. “The application process is not black and white. We do not pick students based on what school they have gone to or anything like that, but we do take into consideration GPA. It is a bit of a complicated process. All students interested in health care, no matter their situation, should consider applying because there is a place for everyone in health care.”
There is also a virtual summer camp offered through Zoom and Google Classroom June 19-22 for $100.
The fee for the in-person summer camp includes room and board costs, activities, supplies and CPR certification and training. Students will hear from health care professionals and current students in the medical field about their experiences.
“A lot of people think that health care is just doctors and nurses, but we also bring in people who work in technical careers in the health field, too," Hulse said. "We have people from dental backgrounds, lab backgrounds, and many of those other technical fields that are part of health care speak to the students, too."
MedQuest partners with La Grande Fire Department, Grande Ronde Hospital and Grande Ronde clinics for job shadows.
“We have medical professionals speak to the students, which is great, but sometimes the students connect more to the medical students since they are going through the process. The high school students really connect with the students, so we make sure to have several medical student speakers,” Hulse said.
There are also plenty of opportunities to participate in hands-on activities and learning.
NEOAHEC aims to make the experience for the unique for students by asking them about their interests prior to the start of summer camp, according to Hulse.
“Students are given suturing kits and taught how to use them. They are also given stethoscopes and taught how to take vitals," she said. "Another important thing that they are taught is hands-only CPR. We also have simulation activities, too. There are so many hands-on activities that I can’t remember them all. These are just a few that come to mind right away."
Scholarships to promote students’ access to MedQuest summer camps are available to apply for through the Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center’s website.
MedQuest asks that applicants for the online summer camp set aside enough time to attend all online events and activities, including viewing a live surgery, instructions on how to suture and close wounds, intubation, and time to gain a basic understanding of common do’s and don’ts while job shadowing in the health care field.
During the pandemic, MedQuest adapted and took their summer camps virtual.
“Going virtual allowed us to be more accessible for students. We were able to expand state-wide, and it just worked, so we continued it” she said. “We traveled all around the state to film for the virtual summer camps. We even recorded live surgeries. The virtual platform just allows us to reach more students with information."
The in-person summer camp offers three job shadowing opportunities as well as mentorship from camp directors, counselors and professionals in the health care field.
According to Hulse, MedQuest is currently developing a data tool to track how many MedQuest alumni have continued on to work in health care fields, though a small collection of current data from 96 MedQuest alumni suggests 85% are working in the medical field, and 50% work in rural areas.
All summer camp participants are given the chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share similar interests and aspiring career goals, which makes it the perfect opportunity for high school students with vested interest in future health care careers. Hailey Hulse also added that students who cannot attend the La Grande MedQuest can apply for the Frontier MedQuest in Burns, which offers many activities similar to the Rural MedQuest in La Grande.
