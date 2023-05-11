LA GRANDE — With the midterm election looming, many voters are beginning to cast their ballots.
In preparation for the Tuesday, May 16, election, The Observer sent every Union County school board candidate, who had contact information on file with the Union County Clerk's Office, a questionnaire to allow them to explain in their own words their platforms and campaigns and address issues facing their districts.
Ballots for the upcoming election were mailed to voters starting on April 26. Ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at officially designated drop boxes across the county. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots can be received up to seven days after the election.
Here are candidate responses from those who answered the questionnaire:
La Grande School Board candidates
Michelle Perry
Age: 50
Occupation: Full-time student at Eastern Oregon University to graduate May 2024. Majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership, Organization and Management and a Minor in Communication Studies.
Debt collection agent for a local collection agency
Relevant experience: I was a past member of the La Grande School District Board from 2017-2021 until a change in residency placed me outside of the position I was serving in. I have Served on La Grande School District Budget Committee and Calendar Committee prior to serving on the board. I have a thorough understanding of the challenges the La Grande School District faces and have a great working relationship with many of the stakeholders in our community and district, including educators, parents, community members, and administrators in the School District.
Why do you want to serve on the school board: I have lived in this community for the majority of my life. In returning to La Grande in 2001, I had a goal to be actively involved in public service and supporting the community that has given me so much. I have a passion for education and children. The students in our schools will be the leaders of our community in the future, and the more we can give them as a part of their education, the better our community will be in the future.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: My main goal in the past and would continue to have if elected is to support the School District’s mission of Empowering Learners to learn, Staff to Thrive, and our Community to Prosper. There is power in this thoughtful mission, and I have seen many examples of the mission in action to support students, staff, and our community. My immediate short-term priority would be helping the district navigate and find solutions to the challenges created by the pandemic and affecting student success. Helping to find ways to retain staff, improve enrollment, and increase graduation rates are all of high importance to me.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: Schools everywhere must follow laws, and locally elected school boards must guide their districts with policies that follow laws yet also reflect their local community. Parents’ and student’s rights are critically important. The role of locally elected school boards is to ensure everyone’s rights are equally protected.
What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: State laws result in policies and procedures for local school districts. Some of these laws challenge the values of members of our community. School boards have the difficult and often thankless job of navigating laws or rules passed down from Salem. School Boards must help districts navigate these challenges while not distracting from our core function of educating students.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: My message to the voters about the state of our school district is that we have a great school district! Our community is lucky to have the leaders that we have in place, and I would be honored to work alongside them to continue to create safe places for our children to learn.
I have had four children graduate from La Grande School District, and one more in the near future. Each of my children has had a positive experience within our school. They each had a unique experience with their own needs and have continued into their communities, currently helping be productive citizens of their neighborhoods and communities. Covid has created some unique challenges that our district, along with many districts across the state must solve. I am confident that our teachers and administrators in La Grande will continue the long history of great schools providing safe and efficient learning for our students. Having graduated from the La Grande District and having had five children in the district for the past 21 years, I can add a unique perspective to the discussion and decisions the Board will make for the next four years. I have a history of showing support for a wide variety of school clubs, activities, and sports. I also strongly appreciate and love supporting our educators, staff, and children, and that every student can learn and deserves a safe, motivating, and challenging school environment. My support of the educators of our community, the belief that the community feeds the educator, and my belief in the education that our children gain from our school district is the primary focus of the perspective that I bring to the school board. I have experience in balancing what is best for our community, our children, and those who work for our children. I intend to leverage my 21-plus years of involvement in the La Grande School Districts’ education system to add insight and perspective to important issues and decisions. This opportunity will allow me to utilize my passion for education and learning to serve our children, young people, and community. I would be honored to have your support in this election process.
———
Merle Comfort
Age: 63
Occupation: Truck Driver at RD Mac
Relevant experience: 24 years a member of La Grande School Board of Directors. 12 years as a member of the Intermountain Education District Board of Directors. 35+ years as a member of The La Grande Nazarene Church Board.
Why do you want to serve on the school board: I ran for the school Board before my wife and I had children. I wanted to make sure that the programs and opportunities for students in La Grande School Districts then were continued when we started our family. I continued to serve because I want the same things for all children in LGSD.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: One short term goal would be to complete the Wildcat Center at La Grande Middle School. This is a project long in coming. I would like to see this project through.
Other short term goals: See that the Tiger house project get completely up and running. Another goal would be to see that numerous district HVAC projects completed.
Long term goals: Monitor and support our strategic plan with an eye towards increased graduation rates, ninth grade on track, improved attendance and growth in academic achievement in math as well as reading.
I will continue to look for long term investments into our CTE programs, increasing work experiences and internships, I want to continually staff wellness, staff success, facilities improvements based on our five year maintenance plan and high cost capital projects.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: I expect school administrators to follow the policies of the school district. The policies that govern the school district are typically created from law. Parents have many legal rights. It is when they want something outside the policies or want to interpret the policies different that there is conflict.
What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: This is funny questions to me. There is a wide array of interpretations of the word “proper”. A few years ago the state decided to get rid of the State Superintendent of Schools position and the duties were transferred to the governor to oversee. The Governor, our state representatives and senators, along with the State Board of Education and by extension Oregon Department of Eduction issue, sometimes laws, rules and guidelines for districts to follow. I believe this question is more about local control. To me local control is very important, but for school districts and patrons sometimes local control is muddied by not wishing to follow the law or disregarding it completely.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: We have a great school district. Fantastic teachers and coaches, well rounded and smart students with terrific parents. I would work to ensure we continue to have great schools, staff, and student learning experiences and that we have enough funding to make sure students receive the best education possible.
———
Steve Boe
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired fish biologist. Work part-time at OHSU Nursing School and as K-12 substitute teacher.
Relevant experience: Master of Science from Iowa State University, part-time K-12 substitute teacher at smaller Grande Ronde Valley school districts, volunteer with high school and middle school students, served on District Facilities Committee, have also volunteered with youth soccer and humane society. Actively involved in improving public education.
Why do you want to serve on the school board: To give students a better opportunity to succeed in life.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short-term: Recover learning lost from the covid lockdowns and increase transparency with parents and the public.
Long-term: Financial stability and retention of good teachers.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: Parents have a basic right to direct the education and upbringing of their children. District administrators should be working closely with parents, acknowledging and respecting that right.
What is the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: Local control of schools is one of the bedrock values at the heart of our Republic.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: We need to do better and we can.
———
Robin Jolin
Age: 39
Occupation: Self employed photographer
Relevant experience: 20 years running my own small business. I’m also the vice president of the PTO where I work to balance budgets and facilitate communication between teachers, parents and superintendent Mendoza. I am also the caretaker of the garden in the sensory classroom where I work to recruit educators to teach children about gardening. Next week we have someone coming to teach a third grade class how to install drip. We also have a first grade call planting pumpkin seeds.
Why do you want to serve on the school board: I want to serve on the school board because I am an active member of the La Grande School District (LGSD) community and am deeply committed to the success, health, and happiness of all children in the district. As a parent, small business owner, and caretaker of the sensory classroom garden, I have a deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the LGSD community, and I am dedicated to representing their interests on the school board.
I believe that education is the foundation for success and I want to work towards improving graduation rates and ensuring high-quality education for all students. I am committed to being a strong voice for parents, teachers, staff, and students, and I am optimistic about the potential of your community.
I believe in listening to all voices and finding common ground to make informed decisions that benefit everyone. I take a balanced approach, grounded in common sense and practical solutions, and I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve positive outcomes for LGSD students and the community.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short term goals: As a school board member, my top two short-term priorities would be:
Graduation Rates: I would work towards improving graduation rates in the La Grande School District (LGSD) by implementing evidence-based strategies, identifying and addressing any barriers to student success, and collaborating with teachers, administrators, and staff to ensure that all students have the support and resources they need to graduate on time.
Teacher Support: I would work towards fostering a collaborative and supportive environment where teachers can excel in their profession and deliver the best possible education to our students.
My long-term goals as a school board member would be:
High-Quality Education: I would strive to ensure that all students in LGSD receive a high-quality education that prepares them for success in college, career, and life. This would involve ongoing assessment of curriculum, instructional strategies, and educational programs, and making informed decisions to continuously improve the quality of education in our district.
Equity and Inclusion: I would work towards creating an equitable and inclusive school system that provides equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their background or abilities. This would involve addressing disparities in educational outcomes, advocating for policies and practices that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment where all students feel valued and respected.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: The boundary between parents' rights and the responsibility of school administrators would be guided by legal and ethical obligations, the best interests of students, collaborative decision-making, respect for diversity and inclusion, and clear policies and procedures. It would be important to strike a balance between the rights of parents and the overall mission of providing a high-quality education in a safe and inclusive environment for all students.
What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: The proper role of the state in working with local school districts involves setting educational standards, providing funding and resources, monitoring and holding districts accountable, developing policies and legislation, providing support and collaboration, and respecting local autonomy. The state should work in partnership with local school districts to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: My message to voters about the state of our school district would be one of commitment to student-centered education, excellence, fiscal responsibility, community engagement, equity and inclusion, continuous improvement, and collaboration. I would strive to build confidence among voters, and work diligently to ensure that our school district is providing the best possible education for all students.
My core message is: As a school board member, I will prioritize the needs of teachers, staff, parents, and students. With my children attending LGSD schools for the next 15 years, I am dedicated to the success, health, and happiness of all children in our district. I will work towards increasing our graduation rates to 90% and supporting our teachers, administrators, and staff in delivering the best education possible.
———
Isaac Insko
Age: 20
Occupation: Student at Eastern Oregon University, Farm Laborer at M&M Farming, and Student Intern for Rep. Bobbi Jo Levy
Relevant experience: As a recent La Grande High School graduate, I served as president of the La Grande FFA for two years.
As a sophomore at Eastern Oregon University, I currently serve as a member of the Budget and Planning Committee, Academic Standards Committee, and Presidential Search Committee. I also serve as a Senator on the ASEOU Student Government, advocating for students in higher education.
Why Do You Want To Serve On The School Board: I desire to be elected to the La Grande School District Board to provide the school district with a youth perspective in education. Unfortunately, understanding the struggles of youth in education isn’t always represented effectively. As a young adult, I hope to bridge the gap, better address students' needs in today’s society, and support teachers' needs in creating a positive learning environment.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short-term priorities: If elected, my first goal is to familiarize myself with the internal workings of the district. I also want to begin working immediately with the superintendent to address financial issues and student enrollment.
Long-Term Goals: If elected, my long-term goal is to establish effective collaboration between students, teachers, staff, and parents, improve graduation rates, address student behavior in the classroom, and tackle drug addiction within the school district.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: Parents have every right to be involved in their kids' education. Parents, administrators, and teachers must work together to address students' mental health and academic progress. Parents with concerns about students' education should never be viewed negatively. Board members are public servants who need to be a resource for parents.
I believe any barrier between parents and administrators can be remedied by better communication.
What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: The state plays a significant role in education. I believe local communities know what works best for their school districts. We must be vocal with our legislators about what approaches work and what don’t. It's also important to understand that state funding plays a prominent role in the quality of students' education. Making sure the District utilizes these resources effectively is of utmost importance.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: Some believe the school district is doing terribly, and others think the school district is doing a fantastic job. No matter what you believe, there is always room for improvement. I’ve always been an optimistic thinker, no matter the situation, and I look forward to working with the other School Board members to help the La Grande School District in making important decisions that affect the children and young adults that it serves.
———
Cove School Board candidate
Brandon Mahon
Age: 33
Occupation: Civil engineer
Relevant experience: Cove Charter Council
Why do you want to serve on the school board: As a parent, I am really happy with the current school board and the work they have been able to accomplish. I am hoping to be able to help serve the school district and maintain the great work the current board has accomplished.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short Term: The Cove School District has seen substantial growth over the past few years, and the long range planning has indicated that some of the school's facilities will likely be at capacity in the relatively near future. In the short term, figuring out the most effective way to handle that growth and improve our facilities will be important challenges.
Long Term: Cove has an awesome staff and has been able to provide a wide variety of programs for students including multiple CTE pathways, strong extracurricular activities such as FFA, FBLA, robotics, etc. This is not typical for a small school, and I hope that long term we as a board can continue to foster these types of opportunities for our students.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: I'm a strong advocate for parental rights. As a parent of students in the Cove School District, I've never felt like my rights as a parent have been infringed upon. Our administrators need to be responsible for operating our schools, and our parents need to be responsible for parenting.
What's the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: I believe that control of our school districts needs to be maintained at the local level. Small school districts often have unique challenges that are most effectively managed by those who are able to hear and understand the desires and the wishes of the people within the school district. In my opinion that is the role of a school board. The state obviously has an important role in our education system, by way of standards, funding, etc., but the more local the actual control of the district, the more successful it will be.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: I think the Cove School District is in a great position. From what I've witnessed the students have access to great academic and extracurricular activities, community involvement and engagement at the school seems to be strong and getting stronger, and the district is in a strong financial position. I think the future is looking bright for the Cove School District.
———
Elgin School Board candidate
Mike Addington
Age: 78
Occupation: Retired electrician
Relevant experience: Raised 2 boys. BS in elementary education. Lived in Elgin 32 yrs.
Why do you want to serve on the school board: I am concerned for students welfare and education.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short Term: I want to work with fellow school board members, parents and teachers to address immediate concerns.
Long Term: Long term goals: to make sure students are getting the best education for future success.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: I believe parents rights are above school administrators. Except in child abuse.
What's the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: I believe the state needs to respect the local school board and community's wishes.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: I think the school district is currently doing a good job. I want to work to preserve that standard for the Elgin community.
———
Union School Board candidate
Jocelyn Jones
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired Educator
Relevant experience: 45 years in education - teacher, coach, administrator, admin mentor
Why do you want to serve on the school board: I believe community service is vital for maintaining healthy communities.
What would be your top two short-term priorities and long-term goals as a school board member: Short Term: Weighing in on annual plans that provide a well-rounded program for all students and maintenance of a healthy school culture for staff and students. Long Term: Fiscal responsibility — making sure tax-payer dollars are spent wisely and with transparency to all stake-holders. Opportunity for all — working toward a school district that welcomes students and staff as well as parents and community members to be involved in the education system.
Parental rights in education is a big issue nationally. As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibility of school administrators: Open communication is the key to resolving differences of opinion. Listening, compromising and always keeping what is best for our students in mind is where both admin and parents can work to find common ground. “Drawing lines or boundaries” only creates divisions, not resolutions.
What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts: Maintaining and regaining (in some cases) local control is essential to our rural school districts. Making our voices heard amongst the large urban districts is a challenge and should remain a priority. Small and rural districts have different needs and resources available. Maintaining what is important to our students, staff, and communities will be an on-going mission at the state level.
What is your message to voters about the state of your school district: Union School District, staff and admin work everyday to provide a well-rounded education for each student. Opportunities to achieve in the classroom, career skill labs, leadership, and in clubs and athletics are open to all. Come enjoy a music program, see students applying their classroom knowledge and hands-on skills making something, enjoy a spring day watching a track meet or ball game. Get to know your student’s or grandkid’s teacher or coach; they are invested and want the best for each of the kids they work with.
