BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has announced the results of its May board of directors election.
David Baum, a La Grande attorney and a part-time farmer, won the election for Position 8, a Union County seat, defeating Dennis Myhrum of Cove, Baum received 2,452 votes to Myhrum’s 1,243 votes. Baum has served on OTEC’s board since 2005 when he was appointed to a position on it.
Cory Miller, of La Grande, a certified arborist with Miller's Tree Service, won the race for Position 7, also a Union County berth. Miller held off Steve Lyon, of Cove. Miller won with 2,078 votes, while Lyon received 1,690 voters. Miller replaces Greg Howard on the board. Howard did not seek reelection to the board.
Charlene Chase, a retired educator, was reelected to Position 9, with 3,315 votes to win an uncontested race. Chase has served on OTEC’s board of directors since 2013. Position 9 is a Baker County seat.
Baum, Miller and Chase were all elected to three-year terms and will be up for reelection in 2025, according to the OTEC website. Their new terms started earlier this month.
The OTEC Board of Directors has nine members that represent the cooperative's service territory in Baker, Grant, Union and Harney counties.
The election results were announced during OTEC’s Annual Meeting of the Membership on Saturday, May 21, in Baker City.
