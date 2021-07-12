ELGIN — A memorial service honoring all Elgin residents who have died in the past year and a half is being held on July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Elgin Stampede Grounds.
According to local pastor Laurie Ferring, who is organizing the memorial, this event will be a strong bonding moment for the community.
“This is a special community event to gather and acknowledge the loss our community has suffered this past year and a half,” Ferring said. “These losses are felt deeply in a small community like Elgin. It is important to acknowledge the loss and regain our sense of community in light of the recent year’s isolation and loss.”
Ferring said that there have been roughly 25 deaths in the past year and a half that have severely impacted the Elgin community, including several teenagers, a high school teacher, a daycare provider and two local businessmen.
Those interested in submitting a name for the memorial can send their own name and address, along with the name of the deceased, to elginmemorial@gmail.com. Ferring stressed that they do not have to mention the cause of death.
“This is not about COVID or any other type of death,” Ferring said. “This is just a means of processing grief and moving on to healing.”
There is no fee for submitting a name for the service. Along with the memorial, organizations are collecting funds in order to purchase a granite park bench with a memorial plaque to all those who have died.
Donations for the bench will be taken at the memorial or at any Community Bank leading up to the memorial.
Although the memorial is open to the public, Ferring says that submissions should be limited to Elgin residents.
