LA GRANDE — The Mount Emily Recreational Area Advisory board met virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 1, opening the doors for public comment for the first time since the start of the Red Apple Forest Improvement Project.
The forest management project, which drew public opposition, officially started on Wednesday, Jan. 26, after ReedCo Forestry was awarded the contract for the project Jan. 5. The project includes logging on the 300-acre Red Apple area at MERA — those opposed are worried that the project will bring damage to the trails and ecosystems in the area. The Zoom meeting was attended by roughly 15 individuals and included a letter voicing concerns from Friends of MERA, a group of local residents who aim to protect the recreational area.
“The MERA was purchased with the objective of making it a multi-use recreational area, an objective that has been successful beyond what anyone imagined,” said Meg Cooke, reading a letter from Kate Pfister-Minogue on behalf of Friends of MERA. “We would like to honor that success as forest management proceeds.”
While those opposed to the project favor fire prevention, the written letter voiced two major concerns over large trees at MERA and mastication. The letter also called into question the process in which Union County planned the project, questioning the decision-making process amid a perceived lack of public input.
The group expressed a desire to work together moving forward, seeing as the logging project is underway.
The letter stated opposition to cutting down large-diameter trees, saying that larger trees are already in short supply in the region due to logging, large trees survive fires better than shorter ones, and are essential for forest restoration after fires.
“We are entirely supportive of forest restoration on MERA,” Cooke read from the letter. “We think that one of the main priorities of this project should be to preserve and protect the large trees to the greatest extent possible.”
The second concern voiced in the letter was the use of mastication on shrubs and bushes, which the letter stated is destructive to soil integrity and leads to invasive species.
Sean Chambers, Union County’s parks manager, spoke throughout the meeting and answered several questions regarding mastication. He stated that the project is not a mass mastication plan, with minor work being done on shrubs in particular. Chambers noted that the mastication will not be nearly as considerable as the firebreak project conducted at MERA a year ago.
Chuck Sarrett, a forester contracted by Union County, further explained at the meeting that shrubs and brush are not a main target of the project. He stated that there may be a slightly heavier mastication alongside two of the main roads connecting MERA.
Chambers also stated that ReedCo has been cognizant of public concerns regarding work on MERA.
“They’re very aware of the concerns of the general public and the product we’re looking to achieve here,” he said. “I’ve been impressed with their being attentive to that.”
Chambers said the time frame of the project moving forward is dependent on weather and ground conditions. Frozen grounds allow for more productive work, while daily rises in temperature can adjust plans quickly.
