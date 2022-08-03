LA GRANDE — The second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management Project for the Mount Emily Recreation Area is set to begin at the end of August.

Results from the first phase were not well received due to trail and forest damage, which happened due to the inconsistent ground freeze conditions during the winter. Doug Wright, director of Union County Public Works, and ReedCo Forestry, of Union, the logging contractor, agreed to move the second phase earlier in the year, so that the logging could be done on harder ground to mitigate damage.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.