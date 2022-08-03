Puddles of rainwater and mud on Friday, April 22, 2022, give evidence of the heavy equipment used in forest management work completed this winter in the Red Apple section of the Mount Emily Recreation Area near La Grande. The highly debated forest management project drew a mixed bag of concerns from local residents.
Tracks made by heavy logging machinery stand out against the green spring grass in the lower Mount Emily Recreation Area outside La Grande on Friday, April 22, 2022, following the first stage of the Red Apple Forest Management project.
LA GRANDE — The second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management Project for the Mount Emily Recreation Area is set to begin at the end of August.
Results from the first phase were not well received due to trail and forest damage, which happened due to the inconsistent ground freeze conditions during the winter. Doug Wright, director of Union County Public Works, and ReedCo Forestry, of Union, the logging contractor, agreed to move the second phase earlier in the year, so that the logging could be done on harder ground to mitigate damage.
“Will there be a little trail damage, yes there will,” Wright said during an August meeting of the Mount Emily Recreation Area Advisory Committee.
Any damage to the trails will be repaired, but Wright could not provide a timeline for when work would be completed.
The forest management project at MERA was introduced by Union County for improving forest health and reducing wildfire risk, as well as conducting logging for profit, with the proceeds going back into the recreation area.
The Red Apple area and the MERA Loop trail below Asher Lane will be closed off for logging and mastication from Aug. 29 through Oct. 31. All fire safety restrictions as outlined by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be followed while logging, according to Wright.
Wright plans to have weekly conversations with the contractor and go onsite to the logging area in order to provide greater oversight and ensure the project is moving along as intended.
“Make sure it’s a good job when we are all said and done,” he said.
There was some debate over whether the Upper Igo Trailhead should remain open during the logging work after residents from Igo Lane expressed safety concerns about equestrians on the road due to blind corners. The joint advisory committee unanimously voted to keep all the trailheads open.
The boundary line will be heavily signed so the public is aware of what areas are off limits. Committee members and volunteers will be stationed at MERA on the first day of logging to answer questions and direct people to areas where they can still hike, bike, ride and enjoy the outdoors.
Wright announced that an agreement had been reached with a private landowner to allow the logging company access to MERA, so that the primary parking lot for MERA was not impacted.
Wright also provided a brief update on the hiring of a new coordinator for Union County Parks. He hopes to have the position filled by November.
“After the last meeting, I appreciate you working to address our concerns,” said Tyler Brooks, committee member and head of the Blue Mountain Single Track Club.
