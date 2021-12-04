LA GRANDE— A controversial forest management project in the Red Apple portion of the Mount Emily Recreation Area may go forward this winter.
Union County Parks Coordinator Sean Chambers and Union County forestry consultant Chuck Sarrett were given a vote of confidence by the Union County commissioners during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Chambers and Sarrett are developing a plan for the forest management project at the 300-acre Red Apple site, MERA’s most popular location for hiking and mountain biking.
“If they want to go forward they can. We trust them and their decisions. That is why they are in the positions they are in,” said Matt Scarfo, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners, following a meeting where a number of people expressed concern that the potential Red Apple project could do significant damage to its trails and rob the area of valuable trees.
Chambers, stressing that no timeline has been set, said he hopes most of the work can be done this winter.
“The intent is to make this a winter project,” he said.
County expresses confidence in project
Chambers said doing most of the work in the winter with snow cover and frozen ground would reduce damage done by crews.
The goals of the project, according to Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes, is to improve forest health, promote a fire-resilient forest and boost recreational opportunities in MERA.
“MERA is an incredibly important part of the the community. The last thing we want to see is for it to be degraded in any way,” he said.
Anderes said the members of the board of commissioners have a lot of confidence in Chambers and Sarrett.
“We are going to leave it up to the professionals. We are not going to micromanage this,” the commissioner said.
Chambers’ original plans called for the project’s request for proposal, which will which list objectives, deadlines and more, to go out Nov. 15 and for a bid to be awarded Dec. 10. However, these dates were pushed back due to the concerns expressed during a field review on Nov. 10.
Chambers said MERA is close to his heart and he will do everything to protect it so that it will be available to future generations.
“We all appreciate what a gem this is for our community and are intent on making it shine brighter,” he said.
A draft RFP, created in part by Chambers, was presented to the Union County Board of Commissioners at the meeting, and none voiced objections to it. The finalized RFP will not have to be approved by the board, though the commissioners will have to approve any contract before one is awarded to a successful bidder, according to Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess.
Chambers said because of a concern for public safety there will be a need to close areas while work is being done. Commissioner Donna Beverage compared the need for upcoming closures to the delays motorists encounter while repair work is being done on a highway.
Locals speak out against forest management plan
Thirty people attended the Dec. 1 meeting via Zoom or phone. Several individuals spoke out against heavy-handed logging, emphasizing the importance of the area as a hub for recreation. A majority of those who talked at the meeting also mentioned a need for more public input in the decision-making process, which the commissioners took note of.
Many of those speaking against the logging plan asked for the proposal to be pushed back or reconsidered. One individual called upon the commissioners to create a more detailed plan involving more public input and to plan to secure funding in case trails need to be restored after the forest management work.
Approximately 20 opinions were gathered by letter or public comment as the board of commissioners listened to input from locals. The interactions became contentious at times as a variety of concerns were brought up.
“MERA Is not an ATM machine. Any management activity has to be secondary to its primary purpose of providing recreation,” said La Grande resident Dan White in a written letter. “MERA is one of the best things this county has done, and we’re proud and protective of it.”
White, like many others, advocated for fire prevention at MERA but voiced concern over potential damages to recreation.
Several articulated frustration over not seeing any notice of MERA discussions on the county’s agenda or on social media platforms. A general consensus from those speaking at the field review on Nov. 10 and the commissioner’s meeting was a desire for more public involvement in decision-making regarding MERA.
Many who gave comments emphasized their apprehension about closing the park off, in addition to potential damage to the trails. Angela Mart, the president of the Wallowa County Bike Club, wrote into the meeting and described how MERA is a recreational destination for surrounding areas. She described that visiting counties look fondly on the volunteer work from the Blue Mountain Single Track Trails Club that went into constructing and maintaining many of MERA’s trails.
“As a multi-use area close to town for both motorized and non-motorized vehicles, it would be a shame for the constituents of La Grande to lose access to MERA,” Mart said.
‘Best interests of MERA at heart’
Michael Hatch, outdoor adventure program director at Eastern Oregon University, wrote in and emphasized MERA’s role in local recreation and challenged the county’s management of the area.
“This land needs to be managed like a park, the main reason it was set aside for, not as an extracted-resource revenue generator,” Hatch wrote. “MERA was not created to be a revenue source for the county, it was meant to be an area that offers opportunities for recreation and protects vital wildlife habitats.”
Bart Barlow, a former member of the MERA Advisory Board who has voiced his opinion against the plan, spoke at the meeting and encouraged the county to improve communication with the public on its decisions. He also encouraged fire management at MERA, but in a way that does not damage the recreational aspect of the area.
“MERA is a recreation area that needs to have an active forest management and wildland fire management plan. However, those practices must take into consideration that this is a recreation area,” Barlow said.
Forrest Warren, also a member of the MERA Advisory Board, said that he empathizes with the situation Chambers and Sarrett are in.
“They have the best interests of MERA at heart. They are in a tough spot,” he said.
Still, Warren said some changes in the forest management plan should be made because of the pushback it has received from the public. Warren said this would indicate the public input provided is being given serious consideration.
