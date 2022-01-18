A mature ponderosa pine is marked for harvesting along the Parent Trap trailhead on Mount Emily. A number of concerned residents, including volunteers who helped create and maintain the hundreds of trails along MERA, met at Owsley Trailhead on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2021, to voice their concerns about an upcoming logging project.
LA GRANDE — ReedCo Inc., the logging company that had won the contract to thin Mount Emily's Red Apple area, has adjusted project plans because road conditions on Apple Drop are not ideal for heavy equipment at this time.
The project's focus is shifting to the northern end of the project area. Access from the Upper Igo Trailhead has been opened to allow heavy equipment access. Project work will start near Intersection 2 and proceed to the northern boundary of the unit. Heavy activity is to be expected for the next four weeks. Log hauling can be expected to begin Friday, Jan. 21, and will be utilizing Igo Lane.
Trail access will be impacted on Archer Lane, MERA Loop, Lower Hotshot, Skills, Bridleway, Gateway and others as signed. Signage will be placed to direct the general public away from any danger, some trail closures are to be expected for safety.
