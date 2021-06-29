MERA-tastic adventures

Children take part in a Short Track Race Series held at the Owsley Trailhead at the Mount Emily Recreation Area, near La Grande, on Monday, June 21, 2021. Several dozen kids took part in the event hosted by Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, whose volunteers maintain the mountain bike trails at MERA. The event is held every Monday at 6 p.m., providing bikes for children who need them.
