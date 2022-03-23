LA GRANDE — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will touch on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions later this month at an online town hall geared toward constituents in Union County.
The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, via Zoom and conference call, according to a press release issued by Merkley’s office.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law this weekend to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages. I look forward to these discussions — whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
To join the call on a computer, smartphone or tablet, go to bit.ly/3uklegh. To call into the town hall, dial 669-254-5252. The meeting ID number is 161 243 5056.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.