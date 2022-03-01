WALLOWA COUNTY — U.S. Sen. Mark Merkley will hold a virtual town meeting for Wallowa County residents Tuesday, March 8, according to a press release.

The Oregon Democrat invites residents to join the town hall meeting on mobile devices or on the telephone to discuss ways to strengthen the state and the nation.

The town hall will begin at 4:30 p.m.

To participate via Zoom, visit https://senate.zoomgov.com/j/1616095257?pwd=SjMxb3V5Ti9BeGZWcUhvTVVtcktsQT09. The meeting ID is 161 609 5257 and the passcode is WBx=N0g5. To participate by phone, call 1-669-254-5252. The meeting ID is 161 609 5257 and the passcode is 83732352.

For more information, contact Merkley’s representative Jessica Keys at 541-278-1129 or jessica_keys@merkley.senate.gov.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.