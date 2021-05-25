Merkley schedules virtual town hall for Wallowa County
PORTLAND — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, June 1, for Wallowa County, according to a press release from the senator’s office.
Merkley will use the town hall as an opportunity to update Wallowa County residents on his work in Washington, D.C. Merkley will be answering questions directly from the public in attendance and taking suggestions on issues facing Oregon and the U.S.
“The ideas and priorities I hear in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law,” Merkley said.
Merkley joined the U.S. Senate in 2009 and has held a town hall meeting in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. The June 1 Wallowa County town hall marks his 20th town hall this year.
Merkley also serves on the Senate’s Appropriations, Environmental and Public Works, Budget, and Foreign Relations committees.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and can be joined using the Zoom platform. Those looking to attend can email TownHall@merkley.senate.gov with the name of their county in the subject line to obtain the Zoom link.
— EO Media Group
