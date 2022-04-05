LA GRANDE — Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley is setting his sights on fire protection and forest resilience in Eastern Oregon.
The Oregon Democrat previously promoted The Valley West Joint Chiefs project in September 2021 as a way to “ensure the safety of our communities, the resilience of our forests, and the conservation of our natural resources,” according to a press release from Merkley’s office. The project is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
“I am very happy to be able to announce that I was able to secure $1.8 million for the La Grande Valley West Joint Chiefs project,” he said during a one-on-one interview Wednesday, March 30. “We’re talking about precommercial thinning, fuels reduction, prescribed burning (and) mowing, and all of it produces jobs in the woods, saw logs for the mill, and a more fire resilient forest, which I think is a triple-win.”
Forest resilience and response to drought
Last year’s fire season was one of the most explosive ones yet in Oregon, though Eastern Oregon was largely spared from conflagrations and widespread damage like that seen in the southern parts of the state that were hit hard by the Bootleg Fire. Still, it’s a matter of when, not if, a fire breaks out and threatens Eastern Oregon’s landscape.
“It is essential to recognize that with the drought, the warmer temperatures and the longer season that we’re going to see a lot of problems, and we need to prepare wherever we can,” Merkley said. “Particularly we need to focus on areas close to towns because if that forest is treated, maybe we can stop the fire before it gets to a town or city.”
Of those options, Merkley said he was working toward training National Guard members to assist fire chiefs, as well as fighting for better pay for fire teams to combat high turnover. Merkley also said that his team was trying to see if “fire teams can be hired to do forest management work when they’re not fighting fires so they can have year-round work.”
Closely related to the fire season is the ongoing drought. The senator said that the irrigation district’s top goal has been to improve the efficiency of their distribution systems across Oregon.
“I have worked to get about $130 million in Oregon for piping for irrigation systems,” Merkley said. “Obviously, the task of piping is much larger than that, but that is still a huge effort of an unusual possibility for that much funding to help irrigation districts. (We’ve) really been focused on that program.”
Merkley also said that he was looking into agricultural research related to how to grow crops that are better in drier environments.
“The agricultural research station is doing a lot more work on how to conserve water in La Grande for our dry wheat farming, and what versions of wheat will do better in drier conditions,” he said.
Access to internet and housing
Among those infrastructure projects are increased access to broadband internet in rural areas that have relied on satellite internet connections. An increasing number of companies are installing fiber-optic cables, but those solutions can be expensive and have a low return on investment for network providers if they lay a line to rural areas outside of a municipality. A proposed solution, Merkley said, could be in newly developed microwave repeater networks and technology that keeps information signals terrestrial.
“Laying fiber becomes too expensive for just a couple of houses,” Merkley said. “Many counties are designing their system using microwave relays, which unlike satellites, can carry a much higher bandwidth at lower cost.”
He also touched on the growing housing crisis and how it impacts rural Oregonians who are getting priced out of the real estate market, or are facing homelessness as rents and real estate prices continue to increase. Those real estate changes have also hurt the economy as businesses struggle to attract workers in areas where housing costs have far outpaced wages.
“Almost every community is wrestling with many aspects of housing. From housing homeless individuals to services related to some kind of addiction or to mental health, or the fact that it’s getting too expensive for middle-class Americans to buy homes, or there’s just no homes built,” Merkley said. “There’s no easy solution. We need to provide a lot of support for rural housing.”
Build Back Better
Noting the omnibus infrastructure spending plan approved by the Senate, the Build Back Better act, Merkley said he is fighting to get projects approved in rural areas of the state.
“The question is how many applications can we get in,” he said. “I’m going to fight to get those applications funded, and we’re hoping there will be projects throughout rural Oregon as a result of the infrastructure bill.”
