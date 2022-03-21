LA GRANDE — Mild weather is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys for the next four days.
The weather will be cloudy and dry from Tuesday, March 22, through Friday, March 25, in both La Grande and Enterprise except possibly on March 23. Forecasters are projecting a slight chance of rain in La Grande the afternoon of March 23, and a 30% chance of rain in Enterprise that same evening.
Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said if La Grande does receive rain on March 23, it will be not be substantial.
“La Grande may receive a slight drizzle for one or two hours in the afternoon," he said.
La Grande is projected to have a high temperature of 57 degrees and a low of 40 degrees on March 22, a high of 63 degrees and a low of 40 degrees on March 23, a high 56 degrees and a low of 36 degrees on March 24 and a high of 62 degrees and a low of 41 degrees on March 25.
Temperatures are projected to be cooler in Enterprise than in La Grande. Forecasts for Enterprise call for a high of 50 degrees and a low 31 degrees on March 22, a high of 58 degrees and a low of 32 degrees on March 23, a high of 51 degrees and low of 29 degrees on March 24 and high of 56 degrees and a low of 34 degrees on March 25.
Cloud cover will keep the morning low temperatures in the 30s except on March 23 when the low in Enterprise is projected to 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds trap heat and send it back toward Earth’s surface, Lawhorn said. When there are clear skies heat can easily travel into space, leading to cooler temperatures.
“Clouds act like a blanket, holding heat in," he said.
