LA GRANDE — There will be just one name on the Nov. 3 ballot for Union County sheriff.
But two people are running.
Deputy Cody Bowen, who won the primary election for sheriff May 19, will be the only name on the ballot, after Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, who edged out Bill Miller for second place to qualify for the general election, withdrew from the race.
Rasmussen, who is facing an ethics investigation by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, announced Aug. 12 he would no longer actively campaigning for a fifth term as sheriff. He filed paperwork Wednesday, Aug. 26, to officially have his name removed from the ballot, two days before the deadline to do so, according to Union County Clerk Robin Church.
Miller, however, has decided to mount a write-in campaign. The former deputy sheriff, detective sergeant and drug task force leader for the sheriff’s office in the May primary narrowly missed out on qualifying for the November ballot, claiming just less than 25% of the vote. Rasmussen received only 133 more votes than Miller, finishing with just less than 26%.
Miller, who spent close to two weeks after Rasmussen’s announcement weighing the decision on whether to run a write-in campaign for the November election, ultimately decided to do so, pointing to his law enforcement and military experience as needed in the current social environment.
“I still believe I am the most qualified candidate,” Miller said. “I’ve proven that I care about the county. I have the certification. I have the background. This is nothing against Cody. I personally trained Cody. He’s a good man.”
Facing that challenge, though, and making the improvements Miller said are needed in the sheriff’s office require firsthand experience, he said.
“My entire career in the sheriff’s office was in the trenches,” he said. “My endorsements show that.”
Miller faces an uphill challenge in his attempt to upend Bowen. Not only does he need to claim about 75% of the outstanding votes that went to Rasmussen or the fourth competitor in the May election — Shane Rollins — but the total on the write-in slot in November needs to be half of what is cast in order to even be counted, Church explained.
She said in the time she has been at the clerk’s office, she is not aware of anybody attempting a write-in campaign for a high-end position.
“On a major race like this, I haven’t had anybody that I know of as long as I’ve been here,” she said. “I’m not going to say it’s never happened.”
Miller knows it’s a steep hill to climb.
“That’s one of the reasons I was somewhat apprehensive (but) anybody who knows me knows I’m not going to quit. I’m going to do what I can,” the challenger said. “I was at a disadvantage in the race to begin with. Nobody knew who I was, other than the people who worked with me and community partners.”
Bowen said he’s unclear why Miller would seek the vote via write-in after the results of the May primary.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Bill, but definitely wish he would focus his energy elsewhere,” Bowen said. “I think he’s basically, ‘If I don’t try, I’ll never know.’ Honestly, I feel like he had a chance in the primary and it didn’t pan out.”
In other election news, Church noted a clarification in the races for Imbler City Council. Daniel Daggett, who originally was not seeking reelection to his post in Position 4, has filed to run for another term. Barbara Johnson is in Position 3, which is not up for reelection this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.