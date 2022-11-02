NORTH POWDER — A missing infant was found on Sunday, Oct. 30, after law enforcement pursued his parents in a high-speed car chase and trek through the snowy woods near North Powder.

According to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, deputies arrested Remington Miller, 35, for reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor and felony fleeing. He was also arrested on felony Klamath County warrants and a felony State Parole Board warrant. McKinzie Simonis, 24, was arrested on a second-degree failure to appear warrant.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

