NORTH POWDER — A missing infant was found on Sunday, Oct. 30, after law enforcement pursued his parents in a high-speed car chase and trek through the snowy woods near North Powder.
According to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, deputies arrested Remington Miller, 35, for reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor and felony fleeing. He was also arrested on felony Klamath County warrants and a felony State Parole Board warrant. McKinzie Simonis, 24, was arrested on a second-degree failure to appear warrant.
Deputy Dustin Heath saw Miller at the Sinclair gas station in North Powder at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 30 as he got into a blue Ford F150 truck, according to the probable cause declaration. Heath knew there was a felony warrant for Miller’s arrest, so he approached the truck and knocked on the driver’s side window. He did not see anyone else in the truck at the time and signaled for Miller to step out.
Instead Miller sped out of the parking lot and onto Anthony Lakes Highway, reported the probable cause declaration. Heath followed in his patrol car — noting that the truck weaved in and out of the oncoming lane while traveling over 70 mph.
The chase continued into the mountains past Pilcher Creek Reservoir and onto Forest Service Road 4350, law enforcement documents stated. Heath found the vehicle unoccupied in the snow and saw two sets of human footprints leaving from the driver’s side. The footprints continued about 100 yards up the road before traveling down a steep embankment.
Heath stayed with the truck in case the suspects returned. After some time Deputy Dane Jensen arrived on scene with a K-9 unit. The pair tracked the footprints through the woods with assistance from Oregon State Police troopers.
Just before 5 p.m. Miller and Simonis were taken into custody. The couple had their 6-month-old child, Oakley Miller, with them.
In August, the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division issued a statement indicating the infant may be at risk after he went missing with McKinzie Simonis, his mother. DHS issued a missing person report and, according to the sheriff’s press release, there was a court order to place the child in state protective custody.
Law enforcement contacted DHS and the child was taken into the department’s custody when Miller and Simonis were arrested.
Miller was transported to the Union County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers set bail at $10,000. Miller is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph. He is due to appear in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 28.
