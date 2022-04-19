WALLOWA LAKE — A 26-year-old Enterprise man was found dead in his vehicle — which had been recovered from Wallowa Lake — on Friday, April 15.
The body of Devin Nelson Woempner-Velarde was found in the passenger area of a gold-colored 1999 Toyota Camry, according to a Wallowa County Sheriff's Office press release.
Woempner-Velarde — and his vehicle — had been reported missing since April 11.
The Camry's location was reported to Wallowa County dispatch shortly after noon on April 15. A caller reported the vehicle was in the lake at Wallowa Lake State Park off the boat ramp, the sheriff's office reported. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded, and, with the help of state park staff and an underwater camera, found the vehicle submerged roughly 40 feet from the boat ramp.
Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said it appears Woempner-Velarde drove off the ramp, and likely before April 15. The boat ramp was "covered with snow" that was reported as not having tracks in it when the vehicle was located.
"The ignition was on and the car was in drive," Fish said. "It looks like he drove off."
The sheriff added that the cause of death, "appears to be drowning, (but) the medical examiner hasn't finished a death certificate yet."
Fish said park rangers reported seeing a gold-colored car at the park April 11 or April 12, but were not certain if it was Woempner-Velarde's vehicle.
More members of WCSO, along with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, responded to help remove the vehicle from the lake with the use of a tow truck. Joseph Fire and Wallowa Memorial Hospital EMS also responded.
