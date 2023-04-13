LA GRANDE — A search for missing motorists had a happy ending after it was discovered that they had been stuck in the snow.
La Grande Police Department began searching for Gracie Dickenson, of Elgin, and Katherine Dickenson, of La Grande, after they went out for a drive on Wednesday, April 12, and did not return, Lt. Jason Hays said. The women also had a 3-year-old boy with them, according to a press release from law enforcement.
“We were all very happy they were located and were all okay,” Hays said.
A family member called police to report the pair of 20-year-old females were missing just after midnight on April 13, according to Hays. Law enforcement immediately pinged both of their cellphones and found that the last ping from their phones came in shortly after 6 p.m. on April 12.
“We were also able to determine both phones lost service at the same time and the last ping from their phones was from a cell tower in Union,” Hays said.
Given this information, police believed that the missing motorists were most likely stranded without cell service in or near Union, possibly within the Catherine Creek area, according to the release.
“We immediately gathered all the pertinent information we could from the family member and immediately put out an attempt to locate to all law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area,” Hays said.
Union County Search and Rescue was also activated, according to the release.
The standard motorists had gotten stuck in the snow in the Catherine Creek area, Hays said. They walked until they got cell service and then were able to call a family member to come pick them up, Hays said. Law enforcement determined that there was no foul play or criminal conduct.
"Everyone is okay and no medical support was needed," Hays said.
