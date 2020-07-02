LA GRANDE — Jarek Parker, the 13-year-old who had been missing for nearly a week, has been found and reunited with his family, La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays announced late Wednesday.
Parker, who had been missing since June 25, was located in Portland, Hays said, and has since been reunited with his family.
Parker left his La Grande home June 25, and was reported missing noon that day. He had taken with him food, water and camping equipment, according to previous information released by LGPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.