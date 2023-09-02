A victim in a mock active shooter scenario drill is examined by Deputy Dale Flowers of the Union County Sheriff's Office inside the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023. Ben Johnson, of the La Grande Police Department, is on the left.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell, right, talks to Union County Sheriff's Office deputies, from left Morris Capers, Kyle Witty and Dale Flowers at the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 during a drill.
La Grande Police Department officers Ben Johnson, from left, Derek Lizotte and Jamey Carman, are shown outside the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at the start of a drill.
A shooting victim is carried out of the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 during a drill.
Dick Mason/The Observer
A victim in a mock active shooter scenario drill is examined by Deputy Dale Flowers of the Union County Sheriff's Office inside the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023. Ben Johnson, of the La Grande Police Department, is on the left.
Cherise Kaechele/Contributed Photo
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell, right, talks to Union County Sheriff's Office deputies, from left Morris Capers, Kyle Witty and Dale Flowers at the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 during a drill.
Cherise Kaechele/Contributed Photo
La Grande Police Department officers Ben Johnson, from left, Derek Lizotte and Jamey Carman, are shown outside the Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at the start of a drill.
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic, 506 Fourth St., La Grande, was the site of a drill for addressing an unthinkable — yet undeniably possible — tragedy on Thursday, Aug. 31.
A drill for an active shooter scenario was conducted at the clinic, with a total of 60 first responders from the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the La Grande and La Grande Rural fire departments, plus Grande Ronde Hospital employees, taking part in the exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.