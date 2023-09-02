LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Regional Medical Clinic, 506 Fourth St., La Grande, was the site of a drill for addressing an unthinkable — yet undeniably possible — tragedy on Thursday, Aug. 31.

A drill for an active shooter scenario was conducted at the clinic, with a total of 60 first responders from the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the La Grande and La Grande Rural fire departments, plus Grande Ronde Hospital employees, taking part in the exercise.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

