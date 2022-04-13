LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys and the Meacham area will continue receiving early spring snow through Saturday, April 16, but Easter Sunday, April 17, will be clear of any precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
According to forecasters, La Grande will have a 50% chance of receiving snow during the morning and afternoon of Thursday, April 14, a chance of receiving snow the evening of Friday, April 15, and a chance of receiving snow the morning of Saturday, April 16.
Enterprise also is projected to have a 50% chance of receiving snow throughout the day on April 14 and a 20% chance early in the evening. On April 15, forecasters are giving Enterprise a 30% chance of snow in the evening, and on April 16 Enterprise will have a 70% chance of snow in the morning and afternoon and a 30% chance in the evening.
Projections call for Meacham to have a 60% chance of snow throughout the day on April 14, a chance of snow in the daytime of April 15 and a 50% chance of snow that evening. On April 16, Meacham is expected to have an 80% chance of snow in the afternoon and a 20-30% chance in the evening.
The projected regional snowfall will come on the heels of at least three straight days of snow in the beginning of the week, which forced the closure of Interstate 84 for more than 12 hours.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said it is a little unusual for Northeastern Oregon to be receiving as much April snow as it has. He attributes this to a series of low-pressure systems, which cause weather disturbances, coming through.
“A series of low-pressure systems are moving through with cold air behind them,” Brooks said.
Cold temperatures will prevail in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys and Meacham through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. April 14-16, La Grande is expected to have highs of 38-44 degrees and lows of 20-31 degrees; Enterprise’s highs are projected to be 34-40 degrees and lows to be 14-25 degrees; and Meacham will likely have highs of 34-40 degrees and lows of 16-27 degrees.
Weather will be clear and a bit warmer on Easter Sunday. On April 17, the high in La Grande is forecast to be 47 degrees with a low of 31 degrees; Enterprise is expected to have a high of 43 degrees and a low of 25 degrees; and the high in Meacham should be 43 degrees and the low 28 degrees.
Brooks said drier and warmer Easter Sunday weather is projected because of a ridge of high-pressure that will start building in the region late on April 16. The high-pressure will keep out storms on Sunday, a day too late for Saturday’s chilly community Easter egg hunts.
