IMBLER — Two more pools of mosquitoes have tested positive in Union County, as well as one positive pool on the Baker County side of North Powder, according to a press release.

The Union County Vector Control District reported it has detected the virus in the Imbler, Elgin, Union and North Powder areas. Despite the number of mosquitoes being very low now, the prevalence of West Nile virus is high in the Imbler area.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.