WASHINGTON — Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced Wednesday, April 19, that several counties in Oregon, including Union County will receive over $45 million in funding under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

According to a press release from the senators, the money will go toward a variety of projects, including school and road maintenance, youth job training, wildfire prevention, watershed restoration and habitat conservation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.