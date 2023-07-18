LA GRANDE — The first ever Firewise community assessment in Union County took place at Morgan Lake, where agency personnel, community members and property owners discussed possible wildfire evacuation routes and future plans to reduce fire risk in the area on Friday, July 14.

During the risk assessment, about 15 people from 12 Morgan Lake households joined fire experts and community leaders on a tour with three pit stops — the western stretch of Morgan Lake Road, the end of Wood Road and where Glass Hill Road meets Glass Hill Natural Area — and discussed various areas of concern as well as potential emergency egress routes, laying the foundation for a written community action plan.

Nino Paoli is a reporter for The Observer. Contact him at npaoli@lagrandeobserver.com.

