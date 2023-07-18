Oregon State Fire Marshall Chris Paul, left, Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora, center, and Morgan Lake area resident Jim Kreider discuss a potential evacuation route through the western stretch of Morgan Lake Road on Friday, July 14, 2023. Residents in the area are in the process of becoming a Firewise USA community.
Fuiji Kreider, a Morgan Lake Road resident, center, discusses fire risk concerns as, from left, Oregon State Fire Marshall Chris Paul, area resident Bruce Anderson, interim Union County Firewise Community Coordinator Alyssa Cudmore and Oregon Department of Forestry Stewardship Forester Abby McBeth listen on Wood Road on Friday, July 14, 2023. Residents in the area are in the process of becoming a Firewise USA community.
Bob Weber, left, points out a potential future evacuation route off of his property on Wood Road on Friday, July 14, 2023, during a risk assessment, one of the first steps in the creation of a Morgan Lake area Firewise community. He built his home near Morgan Lake in 1978. Firewise USA builds a framework to help residents get organized, find direction and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community.
LA GRANDE — The first ever Firewise community assessment in Union County took place at Morgan Lake, where agency personnel, community members and property owners discussed possible wildfire evacuation routes and future plans to reduce fire risk in the area on Friday, July 14.
During the risk assessment, about 15 people from 12 Morgan Lake households joined fire experts and community leaders on a tour with three pit stops — the western stretch of Morgan Lake Road, the end of Wood Road and where Glass Hill Road meets Glass Hill Natural Area — and discussed various areas of concern as well as potential emergency egress routes, laying the foundation for a written community action plan.
